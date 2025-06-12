500 forecast to take part in march as Derry Housing Action Committee resurrected for new housing campaign

The newly formed Derry Housing Action Committee expects 500 people to march from the Waterside to Derry city centre this weekend to demand action on housing.

Taking its name from the original DHAC that spearheaded the campaign for fair and improved housing provision during the civil rights campaign in the late 1960s, the group said the demonstration will leave Duke Street at 1.30pm on Saturday.

The new DHAC says the 'Housing is a Right!’ march and rally is backed by Derry Trades Union Council, UNITE, Unison and NIPSA.

Local councillors who have endorsed the campaign include Independent Councillor Gary Donnelly and People Before Profit Councillor Shaun Harkin.

In literature released by the DHAC Colr. Donnelly states: “Those tasked with running this state have failed miserably to deal with the homeless problem in this City.

"We must demand that individuals and families have a right to adequate housing and shelter. This is fundamental for stability, security, peace, and dignity. I would urge everyone to support this important campaign."

Colr. Harkin, meanwhile, states: "A warm and affordable home is a basic human right. However, everyday we hear from individuals and families who are denied this right.

"The housing crisis has spiralled out of control because the Stormont Executive has neglected its responsibility to ensure the adequate provision of social housing and regulate rental charges.

"We can't allow vulnerable groups to be scapegoated for the failure of government to address the housing crisis. A people power movement is the key to shifting government priorities."

A spokesperson for DHAC stated: “We need a mass build of social and affordable housing. Rents should be reduced and capped at affordable prices.

"There are thousands of properties that can be brought back into use as homes. We need to urgently invest in the upgrade of homes to make them healthy and energy efficient.

"We need to put a stop to extortionate rents and unacceptable housing conditions.”

Police have advised motorists of potential disruption during the demonstration at the weekend.

“The public is advised of some possible traffic disruption on Saturday, June 14, due to a planned parade taking place in the city, scheduled to leave from Duke Street at 1pm.

"Participants will make their way towards Guildhall Square, crossing the top deck (city bound) of Craigavon Bridge onto Carlisle Road, into The Diamond, down Shipquay Street and into Guildhall Square. Participants are scheduled to disperse from around 3pm.

“Officers will be deployed to manage traffic. Motorists who will be in the area at the time are urged to drive with extra caution,” a PSNI spokesperson said.

In a notification submitted to the Parades Commission the new DHAC forecast around 500 participants. A samba band will lead the procession from Duke Street to the city centre.

The group said: “We are urging people from all communities and all parts of the city to join us at 1pm on Saturday June 14 to march from the Waterside Train Station to the Guildhall Square to call upon Stormont to act."