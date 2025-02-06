For all the late planners out there we have put together a list of some date ideas for Valentine's Day so you can spend some quality time with your special someone.

First up for all the foodies is the ‘Wild and Fired Dining at Brook Hall Estate and Gardens.’ This dining experience promises a private experience in the historic walled garden of Brook Hall. The evening features a carefully curated set menu, including wood-fired grilled steaks from Moyletra Moileds and dishes from other local producers, paired with a selection of wines to complement each course. Attendees are invited to join at 6 pm till 8 pm.

Tickets for the event can be purchased here: https://legenderryfood.com/events/wild-fired-dining-brook-hall-estate-gardens/

If you want something more creative, Offing Coffee is hosting their ‘Paint Your Partner with Spark and Ponder.’

This light-hearted experience invites couples or friends to try their hand at painting each other’s portraits while enjoying locally roasted coffee and delicious treats. It’s a blend of laughter, art, and excellent hospitality, promising a unique and memorable afternoon.

Paint Your Partner is an alcohol-free event that will run from 6 pm to 8 pm.

Derry’s own Undertones are set to perform in the Millennium Forum on Valentine's Day for those who want a good night out. The show will kick off at 8 pm.

Tickets can are available here: https://www.millenniumforum.co.uk/shows/the-undertones-3/

For those busy on Valentine's Day, there are some events on Saturday that could help you make it up to your partner.

‘Couples Cookery Classes with Fairley's Flavours,’ aims to be an interactive cooking experience where couples get to cook and eat their way through dishes made with local produce and LegenDerry ingredients.

On arrival, you'll be greeted with a delicious cheeseboard with products from Dart Mountain Cheese, as well as soft drinks, tea and coffee. You'll then go to your cooking stations and be shown how to hopefully make a beautiful, sweet and savoury charcuterie board, filled with local and LegenDerry produce.

The classes run on two time slots on Saturday, the first of which is from 12 pm to 2:30 pm, and the last takes place between 3:30 pm to 6 pm.

You can book the event here: https://fairleysflavours.co.uk/

In the mood for a laugh? The Alley Theatre will be hosting comedian Chris Kent on Saturday, February 15. With his brand new show, ‘Offline.’

Tickets for the show can be purchased here: https://www.alley-theatre.com/whats-on/15-feb-2025-2000-the-alley-theatre-main-auditorium-opening-time-1900-chris-kent

Coldplay fans can look forward to a romantic concert in St Columb's Cathedral, as Candlelit is hosting a session of Coldplay’s best tracks under the candlelit glow.

There are two showings, the first at 5pm and the second at 7pm Tickets are available: https://tinyurl.com/4jh7c576

Lastly, for all the single folk out, there is a chance for romance at the Coffee Tree. You can join in on a speed dating event set up by Slabber, who aim to connect people around Derry with events without the use of social media.

A spokesperson from Slabber gave the Journal some insight into the event. “We want Slabber events to connect people offline.

“Anyone can come and mix with other people in a fun and light-hearted way. Some people are coming looking for a partner, others for friends, and some both! We want everyone to be treated with respect at our events.”

The event is strictly over 18s. You can request a free slot here: www.slabber.co.uk/thecoffeetree

