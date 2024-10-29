9 brilliant photographs from the annual Halloween Spooker Prize at St. Joseph’s Boys’ School in Derry

The writing and storytelling event held in the school each October is organised by the Literacy Co-ordinator Mr Peter Smith who engages the pupils with storytelling about a local corpse called Eddie who had difficulty being contained in a traditional coffin and some yarns about Cumber House in Claudy which is reportedly the most haunted place in Ireland.
1. Year 8 pupil Pearse Dillon getting ready to read his story under the watchful eye of Mr. Peter Smith at St. Joseph's on Wednesday.
2. Spooker Prizewinners at St. Joseph's Boys School on Wednesday. From left, Callum McGlinchey 8D, 2nd; Ms. Newton, Paul McCooey, ID, 3rd, Mr. Peter Smith, Spooker Organiser, Lucas Duffy, 8D, 1st prize, receiving his award from Ms. Doherty.
3. Mrs. Ciara Deane, Principal and Mr. Peter Smith, Literacy Co-Ordinator pictured with some of the prizewinners at the Annual Spooker Prize in St. Joseph's Boys School on Wednesday afternoon. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)
4. Mrs. Ciara Deane, Principal, Mr. Peter Smith, Literacy Co-Ordinator and Ms. Annette McCallion presenting awards to Kian Town, 8E, 2nd; Bobby Curran, 8E, 3rd and Charlie Carton, 1st on Wednesday last.
