Brodie McMenamin receiving his prize from Ms. Mrs. Doherty On right is the scary clown Kayden Williamson-Traynor.placeholder image
Brodie McMenamin receiving his prize from Ms. Mrs. Doherty On right is the scary clown Kayden Williamson-Traynor.

9 brilliant photographs from the annual Halloween Spooker Prize at St. Joseph’s Boys’ School in Derry

By Jim McCafferty
Published 29th Oct 2024, 12:40 BST
Updated 29th Oct 2024, 12:40 BST
Halloween in Derry is renowned worldwide as is the Spooker Prize which is held annually at St. Joseph’s Boys’ School.

The writing and storytelling event held in the school each October is organised by the Literacy Co-ordinator Mr Peter Smith who engages the pupils with storytelling about a local corpse called Eddie who had difficulty being contained in a traditional coffin and some yarns about Cumber House in Claudy which is reportedly the most haunted place in Ireland.

Year 8 pupil Pearse Dillon gettting ready to read his story under the watchful eye of Mr. Peter Smith at St. Joseph's on Wednesday.

1. Year 8 pupil Pearse Dillon getting ready to read his story under the watchful eye of Mr. Peter Smith at St. Joseph's on Wednesday.

Year 8 pupil Pearse Dillon gettting ready to read his story under the watchful eye of Mr. Peter Smith at St. Joseph's on Wednesday. Photo: JMcC

Photo Sales
Spooker Prizewinners at St. Joseph's Boys School on Wednesday. From left, Callum McGlinchey 8D, 2nd; Ms. Newton, Paul McCooey, ID, 3rd, Mr. Peter Smith, Spooker Organiser, Lucas Duffy, 8D, 1st prize, receiving his award from Ms. Doherty.

2. Spooker Prizewinners at St. Joseph's Boys School on Wednesday. From left, Callum McGlinchey 8D, 2nd; Ms. Newton, Paul McCooey, ID, 3rd, Mr. Peter Smith, Spooker Organiser, Lucas Duffy, 8D, 1st prize, receiving his award from Ms. Doherty.

Spooker Prizewinners at St. Joseph's Boys School on Wednesday. From left, Callum McGlinchey 8D, 2nd; Ms. Newton, Paul McCooey, ID, 3rd, Mr. Peter Smith, Spooker Organiser, Lucas Duffy, 8D, 1st prize, receiving his award from Ms. Doherty. Photo: JMcC

Photo Sales
Mrs. Ciara Deane, Principal and Mr. Peter Smith, Literacy Co-Ordinator pictured with some of the prizewinners at the Annual Spooker Prize in St. Joseph's Boys School on Wednesday afternoon. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

3. Mrs. Ciara Deane, Principal and Mr. Peter Smith, Literacy Co-Ordinator pictured with some of the prizewinners at the Annual Spooker Prize in St. Joseph's Boys School on Wednesday afternoon. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

Mrs. Ciara Deane, Principal and Mr. Peter Smith, Literacy Co-Ordinator pictured with some of the prizewinners at the Annual Spooker Prize in St. Joseph's Boys School on Wednesday afternoon. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography) Photo: JMcC

Photo Sales
Mrs. Ciara Deane, Principal, Mr. Peter Smith, Literacy Co-Ordinator and Ms. Annette McCallion presenting awards to Kian Town, 8E, 2nd; Bobby Curran, 8E, 3rd and Charlie Carton, 1st on Wednesday last.

4. Mrs. Ciara Deane, Principal, Mr. Peter Smith, Literacy Co-Ordinator and Ms. Annette McCallion presenting awards to Kian Town, 8E, 2nd; Bobby Curran, 8E, 3rd and Charlie Carton, 1st on Wednesday last.

Mrs. Ciara Deane, Principal, Mr. Peter Smith, Literacy Co-Ordinator and Ms. Annette McCallion presenting awards to Kian Town, 8E, 2nd; Bobby Curran, 8E, 3rd and Charlie Carton, 1st on Wednesday last. Photo: JMcC

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Peter SmithIreland
News you can trust since 1772
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice