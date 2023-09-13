9 pictures of Derry's highly successful Jobs Fair

Local job seekers had the chance to speak directly with prospective employers at a special event at the City Hotel this week.

The Derry City Job Fair on Tuesday September 12th was a chance for individuals to chat to employers, learn about vacancies that exist in the Council area and enhance their employment prospects through practical advice and support.

The Job Fair was hosted by Department for Communities, Derry and Strabane Labour Market Partnership and Cross Border Partnership Employment Services (incorporating the Department of Social Protection, Ireland).

The Labour Market Partnership is a province-wide approach developed by the Department for Communities that creates targeted employment action plans for council areas and allows for collaboration at local and regional level to support people towards and into work

A second Job Fair will take place at the Alley Theatre in Strabane on Wednesday September 27th from Midday to 3pm.

For further information email [email protected]

1 . Job hunting lke Chineme Innocent chatting to Careers Service CV Clinic staff Lauren Curry and Erin Doherty, are joined by the Mayor Patricia Logue at the Derry Job Fair in the City Hotel on Tuesday morning. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography) Job hunting lke Chineme Innocent chatting to Careers Service CV Clinic staff Lauren Curry and Erin Doherty, are joined by the Mayor Patricia Logue at the Derry Job Fair in the City Hotel on Tuesday morning. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography) Photo: Jim McCafferty Photo Sales

2 . Visiting the North West Regional College stall at the Derry Job Fair, Mayor Patricia Logue is pictured with staff members Conor McBay, Helen McGonigal and Tamara Hays. Visiting the North West Regional College stall at the Derry Job Fair, Mayor Patricia Logue is pictured with staff members Conor McBay, Helen McGonigal and Tamara Hays. Photo: Jim McCafferty Photo Sales

3 . JOINT STALLS. . . .Mayor Patricia Logue at the Labour Market Partnership and Cross Border Partnership Employment Services stall with, from left, Nicky Gilleece, Lorraine O'Malley and Emma Quinn at Tuesday's Derry Jobs Fair in the City Hotel. JOINT STALLS. . . .Mayor Patricia Logue at the Labour Market Partnership and Cross Border Partnership Employment Services stall with, from left, Nicky Gilleece, Lorraine O'Malley and Emma Quinn at Tuesday's Derry Jobs Fair in the City Hotel. Photo: Jim McCafferty Photo Sales