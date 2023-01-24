9 pictures of the unveiling of 'A Wall for All: Free Derry Corner in Braille'

The iconic ‘You Are Now Entering Free Derry’ slogan at Free Derry Corner was unveiled in Braille on Tuesday as part of the 51st Bloody Sunday commemorations.
‘A Wall for All: Free Derry Corner in Braille,’ was unveiled by Children in Crossfire founder Richard Moore, who told the Journal he felt ‘privileged’ to do so.
1. The new Braille sign on Free Derry Corner unveiled by Richard Moore on Tuesday afternoon. The sign reads ‘You Are Now Entering Free Derry’. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2305GS – 68
2. Some of the attendance at the unveiling of a Braille sign on Free Derry Corner by Richard Moore on Tuesday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2305GS – 67
3. John Kelly, Museum of Free Derry, Richard Moore from Children in Crossfire and Brian from Tuned In pictured at the unveiling of Braille sign at Free Derry Coner on Tuesday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2305GS – 63
4. Richard Moore from Children in Crossfire unveiled a Braille sign on Free Derry Corner on Tuesday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2305GS – 66
