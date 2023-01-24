News you can trust since 1772
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
Richard Moore, from Children in Crossfire pictured at the unveiling of a Braille sign at Free Derry Corner on Tuesday afternoon Included in the photo is John Kelly, Museum of Free Derry. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2305GS – 62

9 pictures of the unveiling of 'A Wall for All: Free Derry Corner in Braille'

The iconic ‘You Are Now Entering Free Derry’ slogan at Free Derry Corner was unveiled in Braille on Tuesday as part of the 51st Bloody Sunday commemorations.

By George Sweeney
4 minutes ago

‘A Wall for All: Free Derry Corner in Braille,’ was unveiled by Children in Crossfire founder Richard Moore, who told the Journal he felt ‘privileged’ to do so.

See https://www.derryjournal.com/news/people/children-in-crossfire-founder-richard-moore-to-unveil-a-wall-for-all-free-derry-corner-in-braille-3998588

1. The new Braille sign on Free Derry Corner unveiled by Richard Moore on Tuesday afternoon. The sign reads ‘You Are Now Entering Free Derry’. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2305GS – 68

The new Braille sign on Free Derry Corner unveiled by Richard Moore on Tuesday afternoon. The sign reads ‘You Are Now Entering Free Derry’. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2305GS – 68

Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales

2. Some of the attendance at the unveiling of a Braille sign on Free Derry Corner by Richard Moore on Tuesday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2305GS – 67

Some of the attendance at the unveiling of a Braille sign on Free Derry Corner by Richard Moore on Tuesday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2305GS – 67

Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales

3. John Kelly, Museum of Free Derry, Richard Moore from Children in Crossfire and Brian from Tuned In pictured at the unveiling of Braille sign at Free Derry Coner on Tuesday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2305GS – 63

John Kelly, Museum of Free Derry, Richard Moore from Children in Crossfire and Brian from Tuned In pictured at the unveiling of Braille sign at Free Derry Coner on Tuesday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2305GS – 63

Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales

4. Richard Moore from Children in Crossfire unveiled a Braille sign on Free Derry Corner on Tuesday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2305GS – 66

Richard Moore from Children in Crossfire unveiled a Braille sign on Free Derry Corner on Tuesday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2305GS – 66

Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2
Richard MooreDerry