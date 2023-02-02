News you can trust since 1772
A little robin redbreast chirping on St Brigid's Day in Derry park

The fearless robin redbreast has a special place in the hearts of people across Ireland and beyond, and we came across this little fellow perched in a young tree and chirping away at Bay Road Park in Derry on St Brigid’s Day on Wednesday.

By Brendan McDaid
3 minutes ago - 1 min read

The brown and white robins, with their distinctive red crest, are often seen in gardens and hedgerows across the island of Ireland and many people believe the birds have a connection to, or are messengers from, a loved one who have passed on.

Keep watching for the second, shyer little robin in a thicket on the other side of the pathway near the park entrance.

Little robin redbreast at Bay Road Park in Derry on St Brigid's Day.
Little robin redbreast at Bay Road Park in Derry on St Brigid's Day.
Little robin redbreast at Bay Road Park in Derry on St Brigid's Day.
