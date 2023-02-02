The brown and white robins, with their distinctive red crest, are often seen in gardens and hedgerows across the island of Ireland and many people believe the birds have a connection to, or are messengers from, a loved one who have passed on.

Keep watching for the second, shyer little robin in a thicket on the other side of the pathway near the park entrance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Little robin redbreast at Bay Road Park in Derry on St Brigid's Day.

Little robin redbreast at Bay Road Park in Derry on St Brigid's Day.