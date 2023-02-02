A little robin redbreast chirping on St Brigid's Day in Derry park
The fearless robin redbreast has a special place in the hearts of people across Ireland and beyond, and we came across this little fellow perched in a young tree and chirping away at Bay Road Park in Derry on St Brigid’s Day on Wednesday.
By Brendan McDaid
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
The brown and white robins, with their distinctive red crest, are often seen in gardens and hedgerows across the island of Ireland and many people believe the birds have a connection to, or are messengers from, a loved one who have passed on.