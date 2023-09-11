Laurie Schneider and Louise Carey

I took myself to Embodied Pilates Studio on a roasting Tuesday evening in September. I arrived at exactly 6.30pm to find a few people had already arrived so I quickly removed my shoes, found a mat and sat myself down. I’m pretty socially anxious so going to new places and doing new things can sometimes be scary, especially when I don’t have a friend along with me but the friendly smiles of studio owners Laurie Schneider and Louise Carey made me feel right at ease and I new I was in safe hands.

I met Laurie and Louise in January this year when I wrote an article on the opening of the studio. I was very tempted to sign up for a class at the time because I suffer with scoliosis and hypermobility, which often causes me pain and discomfort, and the duo had informed me that they had plenty of experience with these specific ailments. Ultimately, my aforementioned social anxiety prevented me from going and I decided to continue coping by constantly complaining to anyone who would listen that I have a sore back. Because of this, I leapt at the chance to have a go at Pilates in their studio, which was the first of a series of three to introduce people to the benefits of Pilates.

Although the class was open to all genders, it just happened that only women attended and it was made up of all ages and abilities. Most of the class came alone or with a friend. Louise started off by giving us some basic information on Pilates, talking about the elements we would focus on in class and what we would hopefully get from it. We started off with some gentle exercises, learning how to engage your pelvic floor and do controlled movements while also paying close attention to your breathing. In any classes I had done previous to this, especially ones where you are required to focus on breathing and movement, I always caught my mind wandering but this time I was surprised that I was only focusing on the task at hand. Louise did joke that there are so many things to focus on, there’s no room in your brain for anything else!

I noticed that my body felt far less anxious as the class went on and I was worrying less and less about what I looked like and more about inhaling, whether my feet were in the right position, was my pelvis tilted properly, can I put my leg down now please and exhaling. Although some of the exercises were a bit tough, I felt completely at ease the whole time and knew things could be made easier if I was struggling.

I suffer with chronic pain in my lower left back and hip due to scoliosis, hypermobility and having a very week core and the pain got worse during the class, which Louise was more than happy to help me with. She listened to everything I had to say about it to best figure out how to help me and she showed me what movements to do to help me out. I can honestly say it was the first time in a long time my back felt so good.

In the end, I left the class feeling more confident in myself and also more aware of my body and how I move. I felt that although there was a full room of people and we were in a class environment, Laurie and Louise have a great knack of being able to focus on each individual to make sure everyone is comfortable and safe. They also added humour into the session which further helped to relax and not take it all too seriously. I would highly recommend a class to anyone who is dealing with pain or discomfort or who would just like to become stronger and more fit.

In collaboration with Jade Bradley from Restore Nutrition, the duo hosted a workshop on Saturday called ‘Revive & Thrive: Overcoming Burnout with Nutrition & Pilates’. In the workshop they focused on overcoming and preventing burnout through Jade's expertise in nutrition, lifestyle coaching and Louise and Laurie's experience in Pilates. The workshop took place in the Inishowen Gateway Hotel, where they then took a dip in the sea after and Louise informs me they had a beautiful day.

They will also be hosting an Introduction to Strength & Mobility workshop on Saturday, October 21 at 10am - 11.30am in their Clarendon Street Studio. This workshop is specifically designed for those who enjoy a greater challenge and it is ideal for athletes to help prevent injury, promote fascial glide and resilience, and ensure their body is strong, mobile and supple for their sport.

As for me, I think my next steps will be to book myself in for what Embodied calls an ‘Explore Session’, which is basically a one-to-one session, where a person can learn about their body, their strengths and limitations and learn how to take part in Pilates classes in the safest way for them. Louise informs me that this will be the best way for me to manage my back pain while in a class setting and to also be able to practice Pilates in a safe way outside of the studio. Laurie and Louise encourage anyone who is uncertain about Pilates or who has never tried it to book in for an Explore Session to get the best out of their experience. The classes are then booked in six week blocks, which means people can reflect on their journey with Pilates, set new goals and see their progress as they go into a new six week block.