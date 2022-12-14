The Air Quality Reading (AQI) for Derry on Tuesday, December 13 was recorded at 127 US AQI, while in Beijing, it was 65 US AQI. Derry’s AQI is said to be ‘Unhealthy For Sensitive Groups’. Derry man Kevin Meehan says this is something more people should be worried about.

He said: “There was a day last year when the air pollution in Derry was well in the red with the index at 165. At that time, I checked it against New Delhi, which is atrocious for air pollution, and Derry's air pollution was worse. It is worth bearing in mind, though, that it was likely just a case that New Delhi had a good air pollution day which may have been down to better wind, rain, air movement etc, and Derry had a bad air pollution day possibly attributed to Christmas shopping, traffic, coal fires being lit and a lack of the usual winter rain to 'clean the sky'.

“I think Derry’s air pollution should not be so easily overlooked, though. When you contrast Derry’s air-quality index with Dublin's during ‘bad air-pollution days’ - which should be worse as it's a bigger city – Dublin's AQI is usually at half or a third of what Derry's is. I believe this indicates the problem may be down to local policy on burning coal for home heating. ”

Derry's air pollution is at an alarmingly high level.

30 years ago, Dublin put a ban on the sale, distribution and marketing of smoky coal in the city centre to deal with high smog and pollution in the city. Kevin states that high air pollution is believed to contribute to around seven million deaths a year worldwide and that more people should be aware of the risks associated with it.

Kevin and his family lived in Seoul, Korea, for 10 years and say that when the air pollution got to the level it is in Derry today, most people would be wearing masks. He said that the high pollution level is the main reason they left South Korea.

"Basic survival comes first,” said Kevin. “People need to heat their homes by any means necessary during the cost of living crisis which has been compounded by a rare cold snap, however, it is an issue that Derry and the north, in general, have to look at in the future.”

For advice on how to deal with air pollution, visit: http://www.nidirect.gov.uk/air-pollution-and-health.

