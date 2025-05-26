Alert as large dead Minke whale washes ashore on County Derry beach

People have been urged to exert caution after a dead Minke whale washed ashore at a beach in County Derry over the weekend.

The large whale was discovered already deceased at the popular Portstewart Strand on Sunday.

In a statement, the National Trust - Mussenden Temple and Downhill Demesne said it was working with various agencies following the discovery and urged people to be cautious in the vicinity.

In a statement posted online the National Trust said: “On the evening of May 25, we became aware of a dead Minke whale beached at Portstewart Strand.

The Minke whale at Portstewart Strand. (National Trust)

"This has been reported to DAERA and we will be working with a range of agencies and marine mammal experts to determine next steps.

"Until this process is safely complete, we urge the public to continue to follow all signage and keep a safe distance. Please also continue to keep dogs on leads and under tight control.”

The Trust also cautioned: "Decaying marine mammals pose a serious health risk. They can carry a range of diseases that are transmissible to humans and dogs. Thank you for your understanding and support.”

Various types of whales are common visitors to Irish coastal waters and over the past decade there have been a number of incidents of whales washing ashore along the north coast.

The Irish Whale and Dolphin Group states that “little is known about Minke whales but they appear in coastal waters during the spring time and remain until the winter to feed on small shoaling fish”.

"This species’ diagnostic feature is its white ‘arm band’ which wraps around each flipper and are visible underwater at close range. They have a pointed head and a “sickle shaped” dorsal fin situated two thirds along the body. Their colouration is black overall with a white underside and cream coloured baleen plates.

"Minke whales tend to be wary of boats where they surface intermittently and disappear. They occasionally become inquisitive and approach vessels while spy hopping. Blows are rarely visible, but are frequently audible and they occasionally breach and may well breach more frequently in choppier seas.”

For more on Minke whales and other whale species see: https://iwdg.ie/