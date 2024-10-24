Almost 8000 people arriving from Ukraine are living in Donegal

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Just under 8,000 people who have fled the war in Ukraine are now living in Donegal, new figures have confirmed.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Central Statistics Office this week released their 14th series in their data outlining arrivals from Ukraine, which confirmed there were 109,566 Beneficiaries of Temporary Protection from Ukraine in Ireland by September 29, 2024.

In Donegal, there were 895 people from Ukraine in the Carndonagh Local Electoral Area by September 29, up from 887 on June 2 and 489 in the Buncrana LEA, up from 442.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There were 817 in Milford LEA, down from 851 on June 2 and 1533 in Glenties LEA, down from 1551. There are 2008 beneficiaries of Temporary Protection from Ukraine in the Donegal LEA, down from 2072 and 656 in Lifford/Stranorlar LEA, which is down from 584. There are 1544 beneficiaries of Temporary Protection from Ukraine in the Letterkenny LEA, up from 1415.

Refugees from Ukraine walk on the jetty after arriving by ferry at the Romanian-Ukrainian border point Isaccea-Orlivka on March 24, 2022. (Photo by Daniel MIHAILESCU / AFP) (Photo by DANIEL MIHAILESCU/AFP via Getty Images)

In total, there were 7942 beneficiaries of Temporary Protection from Ukraine in Donegal by September 29, up slightly from 7849 on June 2.

Across the Republic of Ireland, women and men aged 20 years and over, made up 46% and 24% respectively of arrivals to date, while 30% were people aged under 20 years. Of all arrivals to date aged 18 years and over, 62% of males and 48% of females were married or cohabiting.

Commenting on the release, Dylan Morrissey, Statistician said: “More than half of the 46,668 BoTPs who attended an Intreo employment support event noted that English language proficiency was a challenge in securing employment.”