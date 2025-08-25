An Post delivers new sorting office in Burnfoot for all of Inishowen peninsula

An Post has said it is ‘looking forward to this new chapter in our long history of service to the people of Inishowen’ with the opening of its new, purpose-fitted delivery unit in Burnfoot

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Twenty-nine staff from around the peninsula are now sharing the facility after being based in various locations across the peninsula in recent years, including Buncrana, Carndonagh, Moville, and Muff.

A spokesperson for An Post told the Journal that, in recent years, 'the needs of a modern mail service have outstripped the facilities there and prompted the search for a central, modern mails facility to service the various communities in the area.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Now, An Post mails staff are coming together at the new premises in Burnfoot with twenty-nine An Post staff (including 11 from Carndonagh, seven from Buncrana, five from Moville and four from Muff) sharing the facility.

11/03/2019 Photograph: ©Fran Veale : An Post has opened a new sorting office in Burnfoot.

“For a number of years, An Post have been upgrading local mail delivery operations nationwide. These custom fitted Delivery offices enable An Post to provide a better quality and more efficient service for customers, better working conditions for staff and adequately meet the logistical, health & safety, fleet and security requirements of the modern-day business.

‘We are delighted to be taking up residence in our new base at Burnfoot. Given the growth of our parcels and ecommerce business we needed a modern state of the art facility for our customers and staff. Looking forward to this new chapter in our long history of service to the people of Inishowen.’