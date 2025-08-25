An Post delivers new sorting office in Burnfoot for all of Inishowen peninsula
Twenty-nine staff from around the peninsula are now sharing the facility after being based in various locations across the peninsula in recent years, including Buncrana, Carndonagh, Moville, and Muff.
A spokesperson for An Post told the Journal that, in recent years, 'the needs of a modern mail service have outstripped the facilities there and prompted the search for a central, modern mails facility to service the various communities in the area.’
“Now, An Post mails staff are coming together at the new premises in Burnfoot with twenty-nine An Post staff (including 11 from Carndonagh, seven from Buncrana, five from Moville and four from Muff) sharing the facility.
“For a number of years, An Post have been upgrading local mail delivery operations nationwide. These custom fitted Delivery offices enable An Post to provide a better quality and more efficient service for customers, better working conditions for staff and adequately meet the logistical, health & safety, fleet and security requirements of the modern-day business.
‘We are delighted to be taking up residence in our new base at Burnfoot. Given the growth of our parcels and ecommerce business we needed a modern state of the art facility for our customers and staff. Looking forward to this new chapter in our long history of service to the people of Inishowen.’