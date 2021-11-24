Anthony Toner returns to The Playhouse in Derry

Anthony Toner (Picture by Ken Haddock)

The singer-songwriter will deliver his trademark intimate acoustic show with songs from his album Six Inches of Water, a collection of new material to add to his huge back catalogue.

The collection, has been inspired by east Belfast - and the city in general, with the title track being a story set against the backdrop of the old Corporation Baths at Templemore Avenue, near where he lives.

Elsewhere the suite of ten songs cover everything from lovelorn taxi drivers to the Workers Council strike in 1974, the Belfast Blitz.

There’s also an uptempo cover of Van Morrison’s ‘Orangefield’ and a tribute to the late actor/director Sam McCready.

In addition, Anthony will be playing songs from throughout his 20-year career, including ‘Cousins at Funerals’, ‘Sailortown’, ‘Well Well Well’, ‘The Road to Fivemiletown’ and many more.

This special concert follows last year’s online broadcast from the theatre celebrating John Prine and his work, featuring songs from Prine’s 1971 debut to selections from the stunning final album, The Tree of Forgiveness.

“We’re delighted to have Anthony back as part of a programme on hybrid shows here which will be performed live and streamed online,” Playhouse director and producer Kieran Griffiths said.

“As always, expect some fine guitar playing and singing, and some entertaining between-song banter and stories from the road.”