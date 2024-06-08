Aontú announce John Boyle as candidate for Foyle Westminster election in Derry
and live on Freeview channel 276
Mr Boyle’s candidature was confirmed as Aontú Deputy Leader Gemma Brolly said on Friday that the five-year-old party will field candidates in ten constituencies across the North.
All candidates have now been confirmed for the Foyle constituency with a total of eight candidates putting themselves forward for the July 4 ballot.
The Aontú candidate for Limavady, John Boyle, has called for better transparency and major reform in the Causeway Coast and Glens Council.
John Boyle stood as as a candidate for the Aontú party in the local government elections for Causeway, Coast and Glens Council are last year.
His profile on the Aontú website describes him as “the owner of a small business” and someone who “has been active in politics for the past 10 years”.
He has previously focused on promoting economic development, helping local businesses, and job creation and advocates for greater investment in education and healthcare.
Speaking on Friday, Gemma Brolly, who is also the party’s candidate for East Derry, said: “I am delighted to announce that Aontú will contest the General Election on July 4. We are a party of principle, it is important to us that these principles are represented at every level as far as possible. We do not exist to accommodate other parties, we genuinely work for the people and look forward to giving them a voice on 4th July 2024.
“For too long we have witnessed the needs of the people on the ground suffer.
Arising from its success in leading the No~No campaign for the dual referenda in the South, Aontú is on course to gain seats both in local government and in Europe.”
"The recent referendum result in the 26 counties however, roaring from the ballot paper that people have had enough. Aontú were the only party to support a No-No vote, to fight to keep our Mothers in the constitution and we will continue to oppose any such efforts to silence the people and remove democracy from society.”
The Deputy Leader concluded: “People have watched North and South as parties have flip-flopped on policies and ran with the wind, we are here to make sure they can vote for a party with backbone, rooted in principle and determination to truly oppose all that is wrong with our society.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.