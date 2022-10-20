This year’s market in Guildhall Square will run from Friday 16 to Sunday 18 December and will feature stalls offering handmade crafts, mouth-watering local artisan food and tasty treats.

The three day event will include live music and family friendly animation throughout the weekend all under the tallest Christmas tree in Ireland.

The Winterland Market is an opportunity for local traders to connect with customers during the busy Christmas shopping period in the city centre and for the public to source unique gifts and support local providers.

The Winterland Markets return in December.

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Councillor Sandra Duffy, encouraged local businesses to get involved.

“The Winterland Christmas Market represents a great opportunity for local traders to showcase their products on one of the busiest weekends of the year in our city centre,” she said.

“More and more people are choosing to source their gifts locally, it represents a great way to buy unique presents while supporting our local economy.”

Applications are open to any Council registered food and craft providers and existing businesses who sell at the Walled City and Strabane markets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Traders from outside the Council area who specialise in the supply of seasonal / Christmas themed crafts will also be considered.

Applications can be downloaded at derrystrabane.com/winterlandmarket and completed application form and supporting documentation can be sent to [email protected] or by post to Council’s Strand Road offices.