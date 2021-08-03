ARC Fitness launches family support group

Gary Rutherford, ARC Fitness

The addiction recovery service is hosting the six-week course to help attendees gain a deeper understanding of addiction.

The course will also help them to put realistic and enforceable boundaries in place and help them learn to look after themselves now and in the future.

There are 20 spaces available, with the course being open to one member per household for a cost of £30.

It begins on September 15.

Gary Rutherford, founder and programme director of ARC Fitness, said, “Seeing someone you care about using and struggling with substances can be heartbreaking. It can also create so many problems for families and support networks.

“The stigma and shame associated with substance misuse often mean that families suffer in silence, which can lead to isolation, and in some situations, it might even result in depression and other associated health problems.”

Gary, a registered mental health nurse and qualified personal trainer, launched ARC Fitness in 2019 after a 15-year battle with addiction.

“One of the main goals at ARC Fitness is to completely change the narrative that surrounds addiction, both for the individuals suffering from it themselves and for the loved ones who are watching,” he said. “We want to break the stigma of shame and secrecy and shed light on the fact that no one needs to carry this burden alone.

“Through this family support group, we want to show people how to understand what their loved ones are going through and how to support them best while also looking after their own health.

“If you or someone you know could avail of this service, please get in touch. We’d love to hear from you.”

ARC Fitness is a not-for-profit organisation which exists to give individuals recovering from substance misuse disorders the opportunity to focus on improving their mental and physical wellbeing.

This is done through physical activity, professional support, and re-connection with the community.

To find more about ARC Fitness and the different programmes it offers, visit https://arcfitness.co.uk.