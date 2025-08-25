ARC Regulatory, a leading regulatory affairs and clinical research consultancy, has announced the opening of a new office hub in Derry which will bring new jobs to the city.

The office in Ebrington Square, representing an investment of £250,000, will launch with an initial wave of recruitment for new roles in regulatory affairs and clinical research experts.

These hires will join members of ARC Regulatory’s Belfast team who are originally from the Derry area and wish to work closer to home.

ARC Regulatory said the first recruitment phase marks the start of its expansion in the North West, with plans to grow headcount further as the local talent pool develops and the right candidates are identified.

They said the long-term vision includes moving into a larger office in the city and creating a significant number of high-value jobs, supporting both the company’s strategic growth and the region’s economic development.

This expansion follows the recent launch of its £3 million state-of-the-art laboratory facilities in Belfast earlier this year.

They added how the decision to open in Derry is further strengthened by its collaboration with the Personalised Medicine Centre, part of the Ulster University School of Medicine, which is based at Altnagelvin Hospital. This partnership provides access to an established life sciences network, world-class research, and a strong talent pipeline from Ulster University’s life sciences and personalised medicine courses at the Derry campus, all of which directly support ARC’s specialist skills needs.

Seamus Kearney, CEO and Founder of ARC Regulatory, said: "Derry has an incredible pool of talent, a strong sense of community, and a growing reputation in life sciences. By opening our new office here, we’re creating opportunities for local people to build rewarding careers without having to leave the North West.

"With the support of Ulster University and its partners, we see a clear pathway from education and research into meaningful, high-impact work, and that’s exciting for both ARC Regulatory and the region as a whole."

Professor David Gibson, Research Group Leader, Personalised Medicine Centre, School of Medicine, Ulster University, said: "ARC Regulatory’s expertise in regulatory affairs and clinical research is a welcome addition to the expanding life sciences cluster in the North West. Their presence demonstrates how collaboration in education and research between Ulster University and the life and health science sector can create the right conditions for innovative companies to flourish, while offering exciting career opportunities with global impact for our graduates in the region."