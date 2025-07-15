Archbishop Eamon Martin and Dana to ‘Light the Fire’ at Slane

Thousands are expected at Slane to witness Archbishop Eamon Martin light the symbolic flame of faith, hope and love first lit by St Patrick in 433AD

St Patrick’s successor, The Archbishop of Armagh, will be joined by singer-songwriter Derry’s Dana, who will sing her song for Patrick, Light the Fire, which recalls his courage in lighting the first Easter Fire, in defiance of the High King of Tara.

The event, on August 3, includes praise and worship, rosary, mass and a Eucharistic healing service, with Deacon John Taffe, from the Apostles of Love.

The event will also recall the 100th anniversary of Matt Talbot’s death this year.

Archbishop Eamon Martin, left, lights the fire previously at Slane and on right, Dana sings 'Light the Fire'.

The guest speaker is lay Catholic Michael Murphy, who has been involved in a film project about the life of Venerable Matt Talbot, and will talk about his own struggle, through faith, to overcome alcohol addiction.

Dana, and her husband Damien Scallon are helping to organise the event in partnership with Armagh Diocese, the parish in Slane and Monknewtown and the Apostles of Love, a Drogheda-based group of lay Catholics.

Dana said Light the Fire is a movement which is part of a faith revival in the lead up to the 1600th anniversary of St Patrick’s arrival as a missionary in Ireland in 432AD.

“This Slane event was first held two years ago. My husband Damien felt the inspiration of the Holy Spirit in St Patrick’s New York. And the Archbishop of Armagh has been instrumental in helping to bring it about and we look forward to this grace-filled time when Catholics from every corner of Ireland can gather and pray for renewal of faith, hope and love in our land.”

“We are praying for sunshine but, rain or shine, we will be there because Patrick risked everything for this gift and we have to risk everything for this gift in this year of hope, knowing that we live in the power of the resurrection. That is our faith and our hope through the love of God.”

“Patrick himself wrote in his Confessio, praying to God that it would not come about that he should suffer the loss of his people, who have become his in the furthermost parts of the earth.”

“We, in this generation, have a duty to keep that flame of faith alive, and we are the missionaries now. Lay people from all walks of life.”

The faithful will be welcomed for the ceremony by local parish priest Fr Richard Matthews. "This is part of the foundation of our faith and it is one of the great foundational stories of our faith - St Patrick lighting the Pashcal fire. And everyone is welcome.

St Patrick’s Pilgrim Guide, Elaine Kelly, said her Parish of St Michael the Archangel in Belfast has organised a 53-seater bus from Belfast and hopes other parishes and individuals across Ireland will follow suit.

“Let us all reclaim the high ground in Ireland for God and St Patrick, and let us remember the rock from which we were hewn.”

“This is a wonderful event for us all to reconnect with our faith, with our patron saint and with each other, and as Dana’s song says, ‘Light The Flame in our hearts once again’.”

More information is available on the lightthefire.ie website or by emailing [email protected]