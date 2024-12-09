Archbishop Eamon Martin attends official reopening of Notre Dame Cathedral

By Kevin Mullan
Published 9th Dec 2024, 12:12 BST
Updated 9th Dec 2024, 12:13 BST
Archbishop Eamon Martin attended the official reopening of Notre Dame Cathedral on Saturday.

The Derry-born leader of the Catholic Church in Ireland was in Paris representing the bishops and people of Ireland, on the invitation of Archbishop Laurent Ulrich, Archbishop of Paris.

﻿﻿Reflecting in the restored Cathedral that was destroyed by fire in 2019 Archbishop Martin said: “Locus iste a Deo factus est – This place was made by God! Let us rejoice and be glad in it!”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He continued: “Here in the Cathedral of Notre Dame, I thank God for those who helped save this 850-year-old cathedral from total destruction, and to all those whose talents and resources have helped to restore it. Praise God for the gifts of artists, craftspeople and musicians whose skills truly enhance our worship and lift our eyes up to the Transcendent.

Archbishop Eamon Martin in Notre Dameplaceholder image
Archbishop Eamon Martin in Notre Dame

“Today I am honoured to represent the bishops and people of Ireland, and am joined by bishops from Europe and by civic leaders from around the world."

Related topics:Eamon MartinIrelandDerryParisCatholic church
News you can trust since 1772
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice