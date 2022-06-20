Archbishop Eamon Martin leads Irish delegation to Rome

The Irish delegation, which will be led by Dr Martin, will include family members as well as the chair of the Council for Marriage & Family, Bishop Denis Nulty, of Kildare & Leighlin.

Ireland, of course, hosted the 9th World Meeting of Families in August 2018 which was attended by Pope Francis and tens of thousands of people from home and abroad.

Held every three years and sponsored by the Vatican’s Pontifical Council for the Family, the World Meeting of Families (WMOF) is the Catholic Church’s largest international gathering of families.

Archbishop Eamon Martin.

This week’s ceremonies will be live-streamed from Rome.