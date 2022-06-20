Archbishop Eamon Martin leads Irish delegation to Rome

Archbishop Eamon Martin, the Derry-born head of the Catholic Church in Ireland, is to attend the 10th World Meeting of Families which begins in Rome on Wednesday.

By The Newsroom
Monday, 20th June 2022, 3:28 pm

The Irish delegation, which will be led by Dr Martin, will include family members as well as the chair of the Council for Marriage & Family, Bishop Denis Nulty, of Kildare & Leighlin.

Ireland, of course, hosted the 9th World Meeting of Families in August 2018 which was attended by Pope Francis and tens of thousands of people from home and abroad.

Held every three years and sponsored by the Vatican’s Pontifical Council for the Family, the World Meeting of Families (WMOF) is the Catholic Church’s largest international gathering of families.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter

Archbishop Eamon Martin.

This week’s ceremonies will be live-streamed from Rome.

To follow the events, click on www.romefamily2022.com.

Eamon MartinIrelandRomeCatholic churchDerry