Archbishop Eamon Martin tells St. Patrick’s Day Mass in New York of how arms are being prioritised over the poor and hungry

Archbishop Eamon Martin told congregants at the St. Patrick’s Day Parade Mass in New York how it seems military arms are increasingly being prioritised over the poor.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Derry-born Primate of All-Ireland made the remarks as he concelebrated Mass in St. Patrick's Cathedral in Manhattan.

During his Homily the ‘successor of St. Patrick’ said: “I’ve been thinking a lot about peace during my pilgrimage of hope this last few days. On Friday I travelled to Capitol Hill in Washington DC to reflect with my good friend the Church of Ireland Archbishop John McDowell about the unfinished work of peace and reconciliation in Ireland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Many of the young adults who were attending our talk had little or no memory or knowledge of the violence and conflict that had happened in the island of Ireland.

Archbishop Eamon Martin delivering his Homily in St. Patrick's Cathedral in New York.

"I thanked God for the fact that the beautiful island of Saint Patrick is no longer making the headlines because of death and destruction on our streets.

"One young man took me aside afterwards and said, ‘Archbishop, we need to speak more than ever about peace and reconciliation and fraternity, because the world seems to be getting more fragile and fragmented. There’s more talk now about rearmament among nations than about the needs of the hungry and the common good'. I sensed in his words a yearning for Hope.”

Archbishop Martin has been in the US on a ‘pilgrimage of hope’ to New York and Washington for St. Patrick's Day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He told the congregation: “When I visited the Ground Zero 9/11 memorial with a group of young people from St. Paul’s High School, Bessbrook in County Armagh one of the young girls asked me, ‘Archbishop could this happen again?’ And I said, you and I must have hope in God and work and pray for peace to make sure that it never does.”

The leader of the the Catholic Church in Ireland spoke of how St. Patrick had been ‘trafficked into slavery in Ireland as a young teenager but despite his isolation and the pain of loneliness, so far from his home and family, Patrick turned with all his heart to God, and dared to hope’.

The leader of the the Catholic Church in Ireland spoke of how St. Patrick had been ‘trafficked into slavery in Ireland as a young teenager but despite his isolation and the pain of loneliness, so far from his home and family, Patrick turned with all his heart to God, and dared to hope’.

He cautioned against despair.

“Friends nowadays there seem to be so many reasons to give up on hope - the terrible wars, violence and injustices that seem intractable; the shocking disregard for human dignity and vulnerable life; the almost relentless advance of climate change.

"I can’t imagine what it must be like to lose all hope. And yet sadly we live in a world where too many people feel overwhelmed by the pressures and worries of everyday and are tempted to despair. But as people of God we can never allow ourselves, or the world, to stop daring to hope,” he declared.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Archbishop Eamon Martin told congregants at the St. Patrick’s Day Parade Mass in New York how it seems military arms are increasingly being prioritised over the poor.

In conclusion Archbishop Martin stated: “I pray this Saint Patrick’s Day day that every one of us here will have the courage and strength: to be fearless ambassadors of Hope and charity; energetic peacemakers; compassionate carers for the sick and the lonely; faithful stewards of God’s creation; generous helpers of the poor and the marginalised, and welcoming friends for those who, like Patrick and so many of our Irish ancestors, are forcibly displaced from their homeland.

"Guím beannacht ár bPatrúin Naomh Pádraig oraibh uilig, inniu agus i gcónaí. Amen.”