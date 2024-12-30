Archbishop Eamon Martin: Time ripe for Jubilee Year of Hope amid ‘anxiety, doubt and despair’

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Archbishop Eamon Martin observed that we live in ‘a world where anxiety, doubt and despair often appear to have an upper hand’ as he officially launched Jubilee Year 2025 on Sunday.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Derry-born leader of the Catholic Church in Ireland concelebrated a special Mass at St. Patrick’s Cathedral in Armagh.

The Mass brought together clergy, families, and young people from parishes across the Archdiocese, as well as His Excellency Archbishop Luis Mariano Montemayor, the Apostolic Nuncio to Ireland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Jubilee Year is celebrated every twenty-five years by the worldwide Church during which Catholics come together to rejoice in the faith. The forthcoming year is themed ‘Pilgrims of Hope’.

Auxiliary Bishop Michael Router of Armagh, Archbishop Eamon Martin, Archbishop of Armagh and Primate of All Ireland, and His Excellency Archbishop Luis Mariano Montemayor, Apostolic Nuncio to Ireland, in Saint Patrick's Cathedral, Armagh, for Mass to launch Jubilee Year 2025 in the Archdiocese of Armagh. (Catholic Communications Office archive)

In his homily Archbishop Martin said: "There couldn't be a better time for a Jubilee Year of Hope. We live in a world where anxiety, doubt and despair often appear to have an upper hand."

He reflected on the words of Pope Francis, who called on all believers to be ‘fearless ambassadors of faith and hope’.

Jubilee Year 2025 will be marked by numerous spiritual events and activities at parish, diocesan, and national levels, including: pilgrimages to local and national shrines; monthly parish initiatives promoting prayer and reflection; and, celebrations of key anniversaries, including the 400th anniversary of Saint Oliver Plunkett’s birth, and the centenary of Venerable Matt Talbot’s death.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition to the Jubilee 2025 celebrations, Archbishop Martin announced that year-long preparations will begin for a Diocesan Congress on Youth and Family Ministry, scheduled for March 2026.

This Congress will focus on fostering vibrant youth and family ministry at local levels, engaging parishes, schools, and third level institutions in this important journey of reflection.

Archbishop Martin concluded: “As the Jubilee Year's theme suggests, during 2025 we are all invited to be pilgrims of hope in our daily lives, renewing our commitment to faith, love, and service. Let us journey together in prayer and action, united by the hope we find in Christ.”

Over the Jubilee Year Catholics will be encouraged to show mercy, forgive past wrongs, relieve debt, to spiritually rejuvenate, and be offered an opportunity to receive a plenary indulgence.