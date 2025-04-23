Archbishop Eamon Martin to celebrate Memorial Mass for Pope Francis

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Archbishop Eamon Martin will celebrate a Memorial Mass for Pope Francis from Saint Patrick's Cathedral, Armagh on Thursday.

The Mass at 7pm is due to be streamed live.

The Derry-born leader of the Catholic Church in Ireland said: “As we give thanks for Pope Francis’ ministry, we also undertake the solemn duty of prayerfully commending his soul to God.”

During these days of mourning, Armagh is one of a number of Church locations around Ireland celebrating a Memorial Mass to facilitate parishioners to gather and pray together for the happy repose of the soul of the Holy Father. Details are available from local parishes and dioceses.

Pope Francis during his visit to Ireland in August 2018 for the 9th World Meeting of Families (Catholic Communications Office archive)

The Mass in Saint Patrick’s Cathedral will be live-streamed and can be viewed at https://www.armaghparish.net/webcams/cathedral-webcam/

The Memorial Mass takes place as Pope Francis continues to lie in state in the Papal Basilica of Saint Peter.

On Wednesday morning the late Pope’s remains were removed from the chapel of the Casa Santa Marta guest house where he resided and taken to St. Peter’s.

His Reverend Eminence Cardinal Kevin Joseph Farrell, Camerlengo of the Holy Roman Church, a Dubliner who until a new Pope is elected is effectively responsible for the administration of the Catholic Church, presided over a moment of prayer.

On Friday, April 25, 2025 at 7pm Irish-time Cardinal Farrell will preside over the rite of the closing of the coffin of Pope Francis.

After his Funeral Mass on Saturday Cardinal Farrell will also preside over the interment of the late Pope in the Papal Basilica of Saint Mary Major.