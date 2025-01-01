Audi keys mislaid on New Year’s Eve
The keys of an Audi have been handed in to the Police Service of Northern Ireland after they were mislaid in Strabane on New Year’s Eve.
“A member of the public has handed in a set of Audi car keys [on Tuesday afternoon], which were located in Strabane Town Centre,” the Police Service of Northern Ireland said in a statement.
The owner has been encouraged to come forward.
"If you believe that they are yours, please attend Strabane Police Station,” the PSNI said.
