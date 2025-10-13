Autumn shedding season - don’t panic it’s not your shampoo! Hair To Go with Margaret Doherty

If your shower drain looks filled with hair more than usual, you’re not the only one. The same worry walks through salon doors every autumn: “My hair’s falling out in clumps!” The truth is, it’s not all your shampoo, your diet, or a sudden disaster. It’s simply your body adjusting to the change of season.

Just like trees drop their leaves, your scalp lets go of hairs it no longer needs. During summer, the scalp produces slightly more hair to protect you from UV rays and heat. When the sunlight fades and the air cools, those extra strands finish their cycle and shed to make way for fresh growth. It’s part of the body’s natural rhythm — and it happens to everyone, even if it feels dramatic in the moment.

On average, we lose between 50 and 100 hairs a day, but during autumn that number can double. The problem is, when hair’s coming out faster than we expect, panic sets in. That stress then triggers more shedding — a vicious cycle that leaves your scalp tense and your mind in a panic.

So instead of stressing, focus on supporting your scalp through the process. Start with a gentle scalp massage for two minutes each day — fingertips only, small circular movements. It improves blood flow and helps your follicles get the oxygen and nutrients they need for regrowth.

Next, feed your hair from within. Hair is made of protein, so your diet matters. Think eggs, salmon, lentils, and leafy greens. Iron, zinc, and vitamin D are especially important in autumn when energy dips and sunlight disappears. If your scalp feels dry or tight, add hydration — both by drinking more water and using nourishing oils or light leave-ins to restore comfort.

Avoid overloading your hair with heavy products or constant heat styling. Hair during the shedding phase can be a little more fragile, and over-brushing or tight ponytails only add stress. A loose bun, silk pillowcase, and regular trims can make a big difference to how strong it feels.

Also, don’t underestimate the power of rest. When you’re tired, run-down, or constantly in “go” mode, your body puts its energy into survival — not hair growth. Getting proper sleep and managing stress hormones like cortisol helps keep the scalp in a healthy growth phase.

If you notice excessive shedding lasting more than a few months, or patches of thinning, it’s worth checking your iron levels or thyroid health with your doctor. But for most people, the autumn shed is temporary — the new hairs are already growing underneath, waiting for their turn to shine.

So this season, don’t panic when you see extra strands in the brush. It’s not a crisis; it’s renewal. Nature’s reminding you that letting go is part of growth — whether it’s leaves, stress, or those few extra hairs in the shower.

Breathe, brush gently, and trust the process. Your fresh, healthy strands are on their way.

Love Margaret.

