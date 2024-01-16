US actress Ayo Edebiri gave a shout out to Derry after picking up an award at the 75th Emmy Awards.

Ms. Edebiri was speaking after receiving an Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for her performance as Sydney Adamu in The Bear, a comedy series set in an Italian beef deli in Chicago.

The Bostonian, who maintains a running joke about being Irish, was asked about her links to Ireland at the recent awards ceremony in Los Angeles.

“Shout out to my people! Shout out to Derry! Shout out to Cork! Shout out to Killarney! Shout out to Dublin! I’m aware generally of my connection to Ireland. I’m aware,” she joked.

Ayo Edebiri, winner of the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series award for 'The Bear,' poses in the press room during the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

The 28-year-old actress and writer also referred to her adopted-homeland in her acceptance speech after being named Best Actress in a Comedy Series at the 29th annual Critics Choice Awards