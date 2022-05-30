Beautiful Bramble has ‘finally found happiness’

Pet FBI Rescue, who took in and cared for Bramble after he was attacked by five other dogs in February of this year, posted an update on its Facebook page declaring the gorgeous boy ‘has finally found happiness.’

“Overjoyed doesn’t cut it that Bramble’s foster mum has adopted him and he’s living his best, best life After almost 4 months of immense treatment and rehabilitation he’s off all meds and needs no further veterinary assistance

“This has been a very long and hard road for this defenceless stray but he’s beaten the odds and he’s a true survivor.”

Bramble is living his 'best, best life.'

Pet FBI said Bramble would have succumbed to his injuries had he not been found. People reacted with dismay when they learned of his injuries and thousands of people donated money to a special fundraiser set up to pay for Bramble’s care, which was expertly undertaken by Drumahoe Vets.

“Thank you to everyone who embraced the plight of this very special boy and for the truly humbling donations he received to keep him alive. Thank you for your messages and prayers which we received from the world over wishing Bramble love and strength, they mean so much to us.

And finally thank you to the team at Drumahoe Vets who quite literally worked around the clock to keep Bramble alive and nurse him back to health.