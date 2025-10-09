Big Brother reveals details of George's exit while Jenny to become gamer in tonight's show

While Derry’s Jenny Baird continues to amass a legion of fans in Big Brother, the journey of one of her housemates has come to an abrupt end with the exit of George expected to feature in tonight’s episode on ITV2 and ITVX.

Ahead of the show airing this evening, Big Brother has revealed some details of George’s final conversation in the Diary Room before his exit.

Big Brother says, “Hello George… George, before you entered the Big Brother House the rules regarding unacceptable and offensive language and behaviour were explained to you.”

George says, “Yeah. What was it?”

George has been ejected from the Big Brother house. (Ian Hippolyte). Big Brother continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.

Big Brother goes on to claim that George has broke the rules ‘on multiple occasions’, adding that ‘as a result, Big Brother has no choice other than to remove you from the House’.

George says, “I'm really gutted but if that’s what you want to do then I’m sorry it’s ended like this.”

Meanwhile for today’s shopping task, Big Brother has converted the Living Area to a gaming room.

Big Brother says housemates will compete in pairs, one as the gamer who will be taking control of their partner as their in-game avatar.

The originals from Season 3. Pictured: Cameron, Emily, Zelah, Nancy, Teja, Tate, Sam, Jenny, Gani, Elsa, Marcus and Caroline. Big Brother continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.

The highest scoring pair in each game will earn a five-eye bonus each. But the losers won't be so lucky as they’ll be sent straight to the Game Over Zone. If Housemates can hit a high score of 2000 points, the reward will be a luxury budget.

Derry’s Jenny along with Cameron K, Cameron B, Teja, Marcus and Nancy are selected as the gamers. Jenny’s avatar will be Feyisola.

