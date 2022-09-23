News you can trust since 1772
Bishop Street Post Office reopens in Derry

Bishop Street Post Office has opened today, Thursday, September 23 at SPAR, 144 Bishop Street.

By Daire Ní Chanáin
Friday, 23rd September 2022, 4:27 pm

The branch, inside a convenience store, has restored Post Office services to the area. The opening hours of Bishop Street Post Office are Monday – Saturday: 8am – 8pm; Sunday: 9am – 9pm. This offers 84 hours of Post Office service a week.

Bishops Street branch replaces The Diamond Post Office at 3 Bishop Street. This closed in 2018 due to the resignation of the Postmaster.

Janese Sung, Post Office Network Provision Lead, said: “We are delighted to have restored a Post Office to this area as we know how important a Post Office is to a community. The branch’s opening hours will make it very convenient for customers to visit.”

Bishop Street Post Office is now located in Spar.

New Bishop Street Post Office.
Postmaster