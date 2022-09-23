Bishop Street Post Office reopens in Derry

The branch, inside a convenience store, has restored Post Office services to the area. The opening hours of Bishop Street Post Office are Monday – Saturday: 8am – 8pm; Sunday: 9am – 9pm. This offers 84 hours of Post Office service a week.

Bishops Street branch replaces The Diamond Post Office at 3 Bishop Street. This closed in 2018 due to the resignation of the Postmaster .

Janese Sung, Post Office Network Provision Lead, said: “We are delighted to have restored a Post Office to this area as we know how important a Post Office is to a community. The branch’s opening hours will make it very convenient for customers to visit.”