Block booking now available for Derry Council facilities

Derry City and Strabane District Council are inviting the public to apply now for block bookings at their leisure and sport centre facilities for the period, September 2023 to June 2024.
By Daire Ní Chanáin
Published 8th Jun 2023, 09:26 BST- 1 min read
Updated 8th Jun 2023, 09:26 BST

Applications can be made for the hire of sports halls, pools, rooms, grass and synthetic pitches at various sites including Brooke Park Leisure Centre, Derg Valley Leisure Centre, Foyle Arena, Melvin Sports Complex, Riversdale Leisure Centre, Templemore Sports Complex, Waterside Shared Village and Bishop’s Field.

To book Derry City and Strabane District Council leisure and sports facilities, please complete the block booking form. Bookings can be made for one-off events or for block bookings over a series of dates. Additional information may be required depending on the nature of the booking. Application forms are available from the respective centres from 7th June and must be returned to the centres by 12pm on 16th June.

The act of submitting a form does not automatically guarantee that the requested facilities will be allocated to you. Successful bookings will be subsequently confirmed in writing.

Templemore Sports ComplexTemplemore Sports Complex
Sports Hall and 5-a-side pitch bookings will be based on 55-minute sessions and the centre may require you to be flexible in relation to set ups and take downs of other facility bookings.

Further information is available by contacting the respective centres.

For more information, including full Terms & Conditions, please visit: www.derrystrabane.com/Subsites/Leisure/Block-Booking-Information

