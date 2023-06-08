Applications can be made for the hire of sports halls, pools, rooms, grass and synthetic pitches at various sites including Brooke Park Leisure Centre, Derg Valley Leisure Centre, Foyle Arena, Melvin Sports Complex, Riversdale Leisure Centre, Templemore Sports Complex, Waterside Shared Village and Bishop’s Field.

To book Derry City and Strabane District Council leisure and sports facilities, please complete the block booking form. Bookings can be made for one-off events or for block bookings over a series of dates. Additional information may be required depending on the nature of the booking. Application forms are available from the respective centres from 7th June and must be returned to the centres by 12pm on 16th June.

The act of submitting a form does not automatically guarantee that the requested facilities will be allocated to you. Successful bookings will be subsequently confirmed in writing.

Templemore Sports Complex

Sports Hall and 5-a-side pitch bookings will be based on 55-minute sessions and the centre may require you to be flexible in relation to set ups and take downs of other facility bookings.

Further information is available by contacting the respective centres.