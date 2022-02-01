Bloody Sunday 50: Kate Nash tells thousands she will never stop fighting for justice

“I’m delighted to say there are thousands and thousands of people here. I’m so happy about that. I was crying. It’s very, very sad that it is the 50th anniversary of Bloody Sunday and still no justice but we are still fighting and fighting very hard to get that for the families.”

Ms. Nash told the rally that she and others have no intention of stopping their fight.

“The fact that the British government are looking to put legislation through to give amnesties to State perpetrators, of the Bloody Sunday victims, the Ballymurphy victims and everybody else who died here, means innocent people will get no justice.

Kate Nash, chairing the 'There is no British Justice' rally on Sunday.

"I can tell you we are going to be here for a long time to come if God spares me. We will be here and we will continue to fight this and it won’t stop. We’ll never give up.”

Vincent Doherty led the crowd in a moving rendition of ‘We Shall Overcome’. Damien ‘Bubbles’ Donaghey, who was only 15 when he was the first person shot alongside John Johnston who later died, read out the names of the victims.