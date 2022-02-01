Bloody Sunday 50: Kate Nash tells thousands she will never stop fighting for justice
Kate Nash, whose brother William was killed and whose father Alex was seriously injured on Bloody Sunday, told thousands gathered at Free Derry corner for the 50th anniversary rally on Sunday that she will never stop fighting for justice.
“I’m delighted to say there are thousands and thousands of people here. I’m so happy about that. I was crying. It’s very, very sad that it is the 50th anniversary of Bloody Sunday and still no justice but we are still fighting and fighting very hard to get that for the families.”
Ms. Nash told the rally that she and others have no intention of stopping their fight.
“The fact that the British government are looking to put legislation through to give amnesties to State perpetrators, of the Bloody Sunday victims, the Ballymurphy victims and everybody else who died here, means innocent people will get no justice.
"I can tell you we are going to be here for a long time to come if God spares me. We will be here and we will continue to fight this and it won’t stop. We’ll never give up.”
Vincent Doherty led the crowd in a moving rendition of ‘We Shall Overcome’. Damien ‘Bubbles’ Donaghey, who was only 15 when he was the first person shot alongside John Johnston who later died, read out the names of the victims.
Ms. Nash told the crowd how the ashes of the recently deceased Betty Walker - a sister of Michael McDaid who was aged 20 when he was shot dead at the rubble barricade on Rossville Street - had been scattered on her request that morning at Grianán of Aileach by Geraldine Doherty, the niece of another victim, Gerald Donaghey, aged 17.