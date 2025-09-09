Border Lines brings bilingual live poetry and spoken word to Derry

Staff Reporter
Published 9th Sep 2025, 16:13 BST
Updated 9th Sep 2025, 16:13 BST
Border Lines, a new literature series curated by poet Cat Brogan, launches on October 4, 2025 with an evening of bilingual poetry at Cultúrlann Uí Chanáin.

The event, in association with Poetry Ireland, showcases a mix of established and emerging voices from across the North West and beyond.

The line-up features:

Cormac Mac Gearailt – Irish Poetry Slam Champion, UNESCO Slamovision winner.

Cat Broganplaceholder image
Cat Brogan

Sam Ó Fearraigh – Donegal-based poet writing for page, stage, and screen, twice winner of the Frances Browne Poetry Prize.

Robert Arbuckle – NW poet, musician, and nature guide whose work explores connection, mental health, and belonging.

John James Nelis – Derry poet whose work focuses on horror and the natural world.

Blaithin Thérèse Gillen – Inishowen writer, whose work offers fresh perspectives on lived experience.

Cormac Mac Gearailtplaceholder image
Cormac Mac Gearailt

Earlier, Cormac Mac Gearailt will lead a two-hour workshop at Little Acorns (2.30–4.30pm, £10).

Tickets for the evening event cost £6. A combined ticket for the workshop and poetry evening is available for £13.

Book at https://bit.ly/borderlines1

