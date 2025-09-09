Border Lines brings bilingual live poetry and spoken word to Derry
The event, in association with Poetry Ireland, showcases a mix of established and emerging voices from across the North West and beyond.
The line-up features:
Cormac Mac Gearailt – Irish Poetry Slam Champion, UNESCO Slamovision winner.
Sam Ó Fearraigh – Donegal-based poet writing for page, stage, and screen, twice winner of the Frances Browne Poetry Prize.
Robert Arbuckle – NW poet, musician, and nature guide whose work explores connection, mental health, and belonging.
John James Nelis – Derry poet whose work focuses on horror and the natural world.
Blaithin Thérèse Gillen – Inishowen writer, whose work offers fresh perspectives on lived experience.
Earlier, Cormac Mac Gearailt will lead a two-hour workshop at Little Acorns (2.30–4.30pm, £10).
Tickets for the evening event cost £6. A combined ticket for the workshop and poetry evening is available for £13.
Book at https://bit.ly/borderlines1