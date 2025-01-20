Brave little hero Jake Harkin rings the ‘cancer-free’ school bell at Holy Child!

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A brave five-year-old pupil, Jake Harkin received a hero’s welcome on Friday last at Holy Child Primary School, ringing the school bell to signal him being ‘cancer-free’ in his battle with leukaemia.

The Mayor Lilian Seenoi-Barr, local politicians, community groups, shop-owners, pupils, staff, family and many others from outside the district attended a coffee morning to celebrate the good news and also raise money for the Children’s Cancer Unit Charity.

Jake, the youngest of four children who hails from Circular Road, was diagnosed with leukaemia at two years of age and for the past three and a half years has been attending the Royal Victoria Hospital’s Children’s Ward for treatment.

He went through a difficult number of years, living and adapting to life with cancer and has shown huge resilience and bravery. It was only last week that the affable wee warrior got the good news.

A relieved mum Sinead takes up the story.

"Jake was only two when he was diagnosed. It was such a worrying time for us all. Then came the Covid pandemic to add to his woes. He is a wee soldier who never complains. Every week, we travelled to Belfast and he just took it in his stride. Hail, rain or snow he just kept going!

"It just got harder when Covid came. It was only Jake and me at the Royal. Caution was the byword for everything. Even his dad was only allowed to visit occasionally and it made his journey much more difficult not being able to see the family. Everything had to be sanitised and masks worn at all times. But we got through it and are here today to tell the story."

High fives, hugs and handshakes were the order of the day on Friday as well-wishers lined up to wish Jake, his mum Sinead, dad Hugh and all the family a happy future together.

Principal Pat Concannon said: "It’s testament to the people of Creggan and surrounding communities that have shown up here today to celebrate with wee Jake. He is such a lovely character and been through a lot in his young life.

"We are all delighted to see him looking so well and wish him a bright, happy and healthy future, and also with us here over the next seven years as part of the Holy Child family,” she said.

Adding to the Principal’s comments, the Mayor Lilian Seenoi-Barr said she was overjoyed to meet with Jake and his parents at Friday’s coffee morning and help him ring the school bell.

"It was a fantastic honour to meet Jake and his parents today and to hear about their remarkable journey living with leukaemia. It is a truly inspiring story and I was amazed at the resilience and strength they have all shown in coping with all of this during the pandemic and their perseverance to provide the support needed to adapt their lives accordingly,” she said.

Another surprise for the brave little Creggan warrior was the mayor inviting the family to the Guildhall in the coming weeks.

"To acknowledge Jake’s incredible bravery and strength and to help promote awareness of leukaemia I am inviting the family for a reception in the Guildhall in the coming weeks,” said the mayor.