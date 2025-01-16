Pupils cheer diggers as demolition paves way for major Holy Child refurbishment works

Principal Pat Concannon described it as ‘the end of an era’ when a number of ancient portacabins were tumbled at the primary school on Thursday.

"There was an air of excitement and nostalgia on Central Drive today as phase two of our building works officially began. If walls could talk, the 40-year-old huts being torn down would surely have countless stories to tell of generations of children who learned, laughed, and grew within them,” Mrs. Concannon said.

The school community has been campaigning for improved accommodation for decades and last summer the board of governors condemned several huts due to the presence of black mould.

Refurbishment works were proposed some years ago but had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, last October Education Minister Paul Givan said the tender process to appoint an integrated consultancy team to lead a school enhancement programme (SEP) was underway.

So there was a sense of jubilation as the diggers moved in on Thursday with pupils and staff cheering the workmen on.

"The atmosphere was electric as the children gathered to watch in awe as the first hut was demolished, marking the end of one chapter and the beginning of another.

"It’s a bittersweet farewell to a piece of our history, but we are eagerly anticipating the modern, purpose-built facilities our children so richly deserve.

"This milestone symbolises progress and our unwavering commitment to providing the very best for the future of our school community. Here’s to new beginnings,” said Mrs. Concannon.

