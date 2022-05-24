Brian Tierney elected SDLP group leader on Derry & Strabane Council

He was elected by his fellow councillors at a party meeting on Monday evening.

Colr. Tierney paid tribute to outgoing group leader Martin Reilly and said he was looking forward to working to tackle the issues impacting the local community.

He added: “It is a great honour and privilege to be elected as the SDLP’s Group Leader on Derry City and Strabane District Council by my council colleagues. I have served on council since 2014 and I am looking forward to the challenge of leading our council group and being a positive and committed voice for people right across our city and district.

Councillor Brian Tierney.

“I’d like to pay tribute to Martin Reilly who has decided to stand down as group leader after a number of years in the role. Throughout his near two decades on council, Martin has been a tireless advocate for people in Derry and he will continue to play a key role in our council team going forward. I know he will continue the good work that has been the hallmark of his tenure as a public representative.