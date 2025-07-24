British Heart Foundation is inviting applications from Derry communities for defibrillator programme

British Heart Foundation Northern Ireland (BHF NI) is now inviting applications from Derry communities for its Defibrillator Funding Programme.

The charity stated that there are around 1400 out of hospital cardiac arrests (OHCAs) each year in Northern Ireland, but less than one in 10 people survive.

A spokesperson for BHF NI said that quick CPR and defibrillation can more than double the chances of survival. It is vital that all communities have defibrillators available to help increase the chances of survival, but many areas do not.

British Heart Foundation Northern Ireland is urgently encouraging eligible communities to apply to their 2025 scheme. Successful applicants will receive a defibrillator and cabinet, and installation costs will be covered where required. Future replacement parts will be free of charge when they expire or are used in an emergency for up to 10 years.

British Heart Foundation Northern Ireland (BHF NI) is now inviting applications for its free Community Defibrillator Funding Programme. The scheme is open to communities across Northern Ireland and BHF NI has said areas with greatest need will be prioritised. Pictured is John Deery, from Eglinton, who had a cardiac arrest at the Belfast Marathon in 2024 and whose life was saved by the quick actions of bystanders performing CPR and defibrillation, alongside Head of BHF NI Fearghal McKinney. To apply for a free BHF-funded defibrillator for your community before February 2026 and help save a life visit bhf.org.uk/fundeddefib.

Fearghal McKinney, Head of BHF Northern Ireland said: “Defibrillators save lives and make communities safer. Every defibrillator holds the power to help save someone’s life and is crucial in the chain of survival during a cardiac arrest. We've made progress here in Northern Ireland but there are still some areas without any defibrillators at all, and these communities need it most.

“We are delighted to be relaunching our community defibrillator scheme to reach the areas where we can make a difference and save lives from cardiac arrest.”

The awarded defibrillators will be registered on The Circuit, allowing emergency services to locate them when they are needed.

BHF’s scheme aims to particularly help areas that don’t have a defibrillator in close range.

BHF volunteer John Deery had a cardiac arrest at the Belfast Marathon in 2024 and his life was saved by the quick actions of bystanders performing CPR and defibrillation.

John said: “I know personally the importance of having a defibrillator in close proximity in the event of an emergency situation and I wouldn’t be alive today if it wasn’t for this lifesaving device.

“I would encourage all community groups to apply to this scheme and help give your loved ones, friends and those in your neighbourhood the best chance of survival.”

Check eligibility and apply for a BHF-funded defibrillator for your community before February 2026: bhf.org.uk/fundeddefib