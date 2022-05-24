Bruce Springsteen will return to Ireland with E Street Band next year; where and when he will play here and how to book tickets

Some dates have yet to be revealed but some venues in Europe have been announced, including in Ireland, Spain, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Germany, Sweden, Norway, Denmark and Austria.

The earliest date confirmed for the European leg of the tour is April 28, 2023 when The Boss will play in Barcelona, before making his way to Dublin for a May 5 date at the RDS arena, where he and the E Street Band will also perform on May 7, before moving on to Paris.

The singer’s performances are legendary not just for their quality and power, but for their length. Springstreen enjoys putting on a show and making sure audiences get their money’s worth.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bruce Springsteen on stage in Belfast's Odyssey Arena as he took to the stage with the E Street Band on a previous tour. Picture Charles McQuillan/Pacemaker.

Writing on his website, Springsteen said: “After six years, I’m looking forward to seeing our great and loyal fans next year. And I’m looking forward to once again sharing the stage with the legendary E Street Band. See you out there, next year — and beyond.”

The website notes that additional cities and shows in the UK and Belgium will be announced at a later date.

These 2023 dates will mark the first live shows for Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band since the conclusion of their 14-month, worldwide The River Tour in Australia in February, 2017. The River Tour was named 2016’s top global tour by both Billboard and Pollstar.