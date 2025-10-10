Buncrana born Rockstar Danny Hutton returns home to play in Ireland for the first time

Self-described ex-hippie Southern Californian Irish Rockstar Danny Hutton is returning to his home in Buncrana for his first gig in Ireland with his band Three Dog Night.

On his return to Ireland 83 year-old Danny is also set to receive the Tip O’Neill Irish Diaspora Award in The Inishowen Gateway Hotel in Buncrana on October 17.

Danny will play his first hometown show in Buncrana on October 16 at the Buncrana Cinema.

The Journal spoke with Danny ahead of the show,. He said despite his success in the States he was quite nervous about playing for the first time in Ireland.

“I always think that having stress is actually good for you if you handle it right, it's almost like being a brand new young band. The young people won’t know us, and the older people might not either, we have to really prove ourselves,” said Danny.

“I think it is the most beautiful country in the world, they appreciate the arts, that's why I'm so intimidated.”

Danny noted that their music never gained popularity in Ireland or England, and said this was his chance to be recognised in Ireland.

Born in Buncrana, County Donegal in 1942, Danny Hutton emigrated to Boston with his family in 1947 before settling in Los Angeles. What followed was a remarkable career in the Americana music industry.

Ireland, particularly Irish showbands, are what sparked Danny’s dream to get into the music industry. He told the story of his first trip back to Ireland after he graduated from school.

“I cycled from Belfast to Buncrana. When I got into Buncrana, I loved being in my hometown again. I went to the Plaza Ballroom, that was my introduction to showbands. That's the reason I got into show business. I thought these showbands are fabulous, and that's what I want to do. That was the start.”

Before that when he was a child in Boston, all his Irish relatives would get together for the ‘big night’ once a month where they would celebrate their Irish culture.

“All the aunts and uncles would get together. You had to play, sing, dance, or tell a poem. I was surrounded by music. It's all because of being Irish.”

The Buncrana native went on to work in music studios in America, describing himself as a ‘studio rat’, as a songwriter, producer, and recording artist. In 1968, he founded Three Dog Night, a band that would go on to sell over 50 million records and release 21 consecutive Billboard Top 40 hits.

Danny attributed a lot of his career to his best friend, Brian Wilson, the songwriter, singer, and record producer who co-founded the Beach Boys. Brian sadly passed away at the age of 82 on June 11, 2025.

The ex hippie shared stories of the two partying together, working throughout the music industry, and of the time Brian arrived at Danny's wedding day in an executioner's hood. “What does this say about my marriage?” laughed Danny.

“I learned everything from him.”

Three Dog Night is bringing their latest album ‘Enter’ to gigs across Ireland, their first studio album in 40 years.

Danny and the band present a body of eclectic material, this time including songs penned by the Buncrana man.

Speaking on Tip O’Neill Irish Diaspora Award, Danny Hutton said: “I am thrilled and a bit surprised. Having been born in County Donegal I have always cherished my Irish heritage and believe that the inherent Irish traits of resilience, story-telling and creativity have in part driven my success as a musician, performer and record producer.”

You can purchase tickets here: https://secure.tickets.ie/Listing/EventInformation/46675/three-dog-night-buncrana-cinema-16-October-2025

Three Dog Night will also be performing in Dublin, Whelans on October 15, and in Belfast’s Limelight on October 19.

Tickets for these events can be found here: https://www.ticketmaster.ie/three-dog-night-tickets/artist/736301