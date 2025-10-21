Buncrana is coming alive in the run up to Hallowe’en as Samhain by the Swilly delivers a programme of after-dark activity in the town.

Taking place from now up until the end of October, the initiative is illuminating Buncrana with a host of experiences, live entertainment, and cultural events for all ages, culminating in the Parade of the Púca in the town centre this Sunday, October 26 at 7pm, led by the Inishowen Carnival Group.

Donegal County Council, the Inishowen Carnival Group, and MRK Live have collaborated to deliver the Hallowe’en parade and wider programme, designed to capture the town’s unique after-dark character.

The 2025 programme features immersive art experiences, spooky installations, family workshops, live performances, and themed nights in local venues.

Buncrana Main Street will host the Parade of the Púca this weekend. Photo: George Sweeney

“It’s wonderful to see Buncrana continuing to thrive through creative night-time experiences,” said Sophie Gallagher, Night-Time Economy Advisor with Donegal County Council. “Samhain by the Swilly celebrates Buncrana after dark — a place where creativity, inclusion, and community connection come together to deliver something truly special for locals and visitors alike.”

Other highlights of the programme include live music across pubs and venues in the town, with Flanagans hosting Oktoberfest through to this Sunday October 26, while iconic venue The Plaza will host live music nights by acts including String Empire on Halloween night and Peter McClusky & Country Way on Saturday night, October 25 (admission to both 10 Euro).

Numerous other events including live music, discos and quizzes are taking place at venues including Roddens Bar, The Harbour Inn, The Lieu’s Bar and An Tuath Nua among others.

Buncrana Cinema will be screening various films including 1976 classic The Omen on Hallowe’en night.

Buncrana Cinema. DER1015MC029

See thecinemabuncrana.com for full details.

I.C.A.R.E. will be hosting a fancy dress Halloween Disco on Friday, October 24 at the Inishowen Gateway Hotel from 7.30pm.

There are Halloween fancy dress parties daily up to and including Sunday, October 26 from 10am at Wain’s World, price 10 Euro.

St Oran’s N.S. will be hosting a Halloween Disco at 7.30pm on Thursday, October 23. Entrance 3 Euro.

Buncrana Youth Club will host the Ryan McBride Halloween Football Camp over five days from Monday, October 27. For tickets go to eventbrite.ie. The youth club will also be hosting a Halloween Disco with Druminor Castles from 7pm on Saturday, October 25. Admission 10 Euro.

Buncrana Children’s Charity will be staging a free Halloween Party at The Plaza with a treasure hunt on Friday, October 24 from 5pm.

There will also be a Musical Memories tea dance for older residents from 6.30pm on October 31 at St Mary’s Hall.

Freedom Spinal Health Studios will be hosting a Sound Bath and Ecstatic Dance Samhain Celebration on different nights.

The Fahan Fright Night Haunted House at Fahan Marina will be offering chills, thrills and spills from Monday to Friday, October 27 to 31 at Fahan marina from 9.30pm nightly. Not for young children or the feint of heart. Admission 10 Euro.

Illies Community Centre’s popular Pumpkin Patch will be open from this Friday, October 24 through to Sunday 26. For tickets go to illiescommunity.com. The Slaibh Sneacht Centre meanwhile will host a special Halloween Drawing session for children with animator Mick O Toonz on October 29 at 11am, cost 8 euro.

Gift making ceramic classes at Artlink Fort Dunree will commence next Tuesday, October 28 at 6pm with tickets from ticketsource.com

Buncrana by Night is a flagship Night-Time Economy initiative delivered by Donegal County Council to support local businesses, foster creative partnerships, and position Buncrana as a vibrant and welcoming coastal town after dark.

For full programme details vist https://linktr.ee/buncranabynight