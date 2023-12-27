Burnfoot family's fundraiser for Donegal Hospice closing in on €10,000 target
Helen McLaughlin (nee McDaid), from Burnfoot passed away in April, 2022.
Helen was known throughout Inishowen, Derry and beyond for the exemplary and compassionate care she provided through her work as a midwife for 36 years at Derry’s Altnagelvin Hospital.
For the final two and a half weeks of her life, Helen received care from the Donegal Hospice.
As the Journal reported before Christmas, her family wanted to say thank you to the hospice and organised a fundraiser that included a concert and a CD.
They have had a fantastic response right across the community and are getting closer to their fundraising target of 10,000 euro for the wonderful facility that supported them and their mother.
The eagerly-awaited concert was a fabulous night of entertainment, but was accompanied by an orange weather warning, which meant it didn’t raise as much funds as it could have.
The McLaughlin family are running the fundraiser until January 20 and all donations, small or large, are gratefully appreciated. They are still still accepting donations online or in person if anyone would still like to contribute to a very worthy cause. You can donate online on idonate or still purchase Edel’s CD hat Bandcamp.
Each donation really makes a difference, as Isobel Doherty, Director of Donegal Hospice outlined: “Donegal Hospice started in 1986 with one homecare nurse our homecare continues today with seven homecare nurses who provide care in the patients homes and provide equipment beds, mattresses, specialised chairs and the most important piece of equipment the syringe driver.
"We opened an inpatient unit in March 2003 where we bring patients in for respite and end of life care. Our services cover palliative care, motor neurone, MS, and COPD all monies raised is used to care for the terminally ill off county Donegal we are very grateful for all the support Edel and her family and friends give it is so much appreciated by all in the Donegal Hospice.
"We also look after the children with life limiting conditions in the community.”