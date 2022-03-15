Call for Derry teenagers who volunteered in Holland in ‘74
A group of Derry teenagers were pictured in 1974 before setting off to Holland to help out at a work camp with the International Voluntary Service (IVS).
By Daire Ní Chanáin
Tuesday, 15th March 2022, 10:34 am
A Dutch coordinator from the event is planning to return to Derry on April 21 and would like to meet as many people from the event as possible.
Bernie Ward, a Derry woman who went out to volunteer at the time, was in contact with the coordinator on a recent trip to Holland. They would like to meet up with old friends from the trip on April 21 to reminisce on the work they did and the craic they had.
Anyone in the picture or with information on the people there can contact Diarmaid at [email protected]@gmail.com.