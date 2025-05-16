Calls for proper facilities at historic Derry park ahead of 93rd anniversary of Amelia Earhart’s landing in Ballyarnett

A local campaigner for improved facilities at Ballyarnett Country Park has lamented a lack of investment in the local beauty spot ahead of the 93rd anniversary of Amelia Earhart’s historic landing in the area on Wednesday.

Well-known Derry man Davy Cregan lives opposite the park at Paddock Lane.

"If I had a penny for every American that pulls up and asks where Amelia Earhart landed..but there is not enough there for tourists and for the locals. There's just a lack of vision,” he told the ‘Journal’.

Davy and the Ballyarnett Action Group have been campaigning for greater investment in the facility for several years.

Davy Cregan.

Wednesday marks the 93rd anniversary of aviatrix Earhart’s landing in Gallagher’s field in Ballyarnett.

“In another seven years it will be the centenary but what do visiting tourists from America have to greet them?” says Davy.

The campaigners are appealing for the council to invest in the park but not only for visitors from across the pond. They say the facilities are entirely inadequate for individuals with disabilities and their carers.

Davy is a wheelchair user and says much of the park is inaccessible.

A hero's welcome for Amelia Earhart when she landed in Ballyarnett in May 1932.

"It is really disabled-unfriendly and nothing has changed. It badly needs a revamp and if that happens they should not forget about disabled people. There are buses that pull in there with severely disabled people and they can't get around it.

"There are no toilet facilities. It breaks my heart to see people coming along and they can't properly access it.”

Much of the park, says Davy, is in a dilapidated state with potholes and overgrown vegetation along the paths. Flights of steps bar wheelchair users from navigating it.

He doesn’t believe it would cost the earth to upgrade the park and install some amenities for locals and visitors to use.

Steps and overhanging vegetation make the park difficult to navigate for individuals with disabilities.

"It wouldn't take much to put a few wee shipping containers in with toilets, a café and a place for people to stop and be able sit and have a chat. This is our vision for it,” says Davy.

Amelia Earhart became the first female aviator to fly solo across the Atlantic Ocean when she landed in Derry on May 21, 1932.