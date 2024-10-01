Carita Kerr was an ‘inspiration’ and touched the lives of many as a teacher and drama tutor

The late Carita Kerr with her husband John during his mayoralty in 1995/96.

Carita Kerr’s dedication to her community was an inspiration while she touched the lives of many throughout her career as a special needs teacher and drama tutor.

This was the tribute paid by the SDLP Leader Colum Eastwood following the sad passing of Mrs. Kerr at the weekend.

Mr. Eastwood said: “Carita Kerr was well known throughout our city and her native Donegal where she immersed herself in a wide variety of projects, particularly those involving the arts.

"Alongside her long career as a special educational needs teacher, she was also heavily involved in the Derry Feis throughout her life and was a regular face to people of all ages who attended and took part.

“I came to know Carita well after joining the SDLP and as a young member she always had a kind and encouraging word. After entering politics myself she retained a keen interest in the party and my career and she was someone I always looked forward to seeing at party events.

"Her dedication to the party and her community were an inspiration to many.”

Mrs. Kerr was the wife of the late John Kerr, a former SDLP mayor of Derry.

“With her late husband John, Carita took centre stage during the extraordinary visit of President Clinton and First Lady Hilary Clinton to Derry in November 1995.

"As Mayor and Mayoress they welcomed the Clintons to our city at a fragile time for our peace process and it’s a visit that’s still talked about today. I know that both were very proud to have played such a key role in an important moment in the history of our city.

“Carita will be missed by the entire SDLP family and all of those whose lives she touched, from the children she worked with to the drama students and others she mentored. Our thoughts are with Carita and John’s children James, Marie Louise and Robert, and the entire Kerr family circle at this sad time,” said Mr. Eastwood.

Mrs. Kerr’s Funeral Mass will take place in St Eugene's Cathedral at 10am on Wednesday, after which her remains will be interred in the City Cemetery.