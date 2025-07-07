Carndonagh to gather in solidarity at funerals of Natalie and Ella McLaughlin

The community in Carndonagh are expected to gather in solidarity with the family of Natalie and Ella McLaughlin later this morning as a town in mourning prepares to lay the beloved young mother and daughter to rest.

People are expected to line the streets of the town centre to pay their respects as the funeral procession passes by on its way to the Church of the Sacred Heart, where Requiem Mass for Natalie (28) and her six-year-old daughter Ella will be led by parish priest Fr Con McLaughlin at 12pm.

Little Ella tragically died at the scene of the road traffic collision on the Glentogher Road just outside Carndonagh on Wednesday night last. Her mother Natalie, a nurse who worked in a local doctor’s surgery in Carndonagh, passed away the following day at the Royal Victoria Hospital.

Natalie's other little daughter, aged just 18 months, and her partner were also injured in the collision.

As a mark of that respect, many events and fixtures have been cancelled over recent days as people tried to come to terms with the tragic event which claimed the young lives of two of their own.

Those acts of solidarity and mournful respect were also evident in the response to a fundraising campaign set up by the local community "to come together to wrap our arms around the McLaughlin family".

As of Monday morning, almost 800 people had donated a total of over €40,000 to the 'Honouring Natalie & Ella – A Community's Love' GoFundMe campaign, with the organisers stating:

"Natalie, a beautiful and vibrant young mother from Carndonagh, Co. Donegal, and her precious little girl touched the lives of so many with their warmth, love, and joy.

The funerals will take place in the Church of the Sacred Heart, Carndonagh.

"In this time of unimaginable loss, we as a community—both near and far—wish to come together to wrap our arms around the McLaughlin family. This page has been set up to show our heartfelt love, support, and solidarity with them during the most difficult days of their lives. "No words can ease the pain, but through our collective kindness and generosity, we hope to offer some comfort and practical support to help the family in the days ahead."

Inishowen Cathaoirleach Martin McDermott summed up the thought of many last week when he described how "the sadness felt throughout our community at this time is immense".

"Everyone in Inishowen stands in solidarity with the families, and we will do all we can to support them in the difficult days, weeks, and months ahead. “We ask everyone to keep those affected in their thoughts and prayers — especially those who remain in hospital," he said. Gardaí meanwhile have appealed for road users who may have camera footage and who were travelling in the area between 6pm and 6.30pm on Wednesday, July 2 to make contact on 0035374 932 0540, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Anyone who would like to contribute to the GoFundMe campaign can do so at: https://www.gofundme.com/f/honouring-natalie-ella-a-communitys-love