Cast members sought for new movie 'Cry From the Sea' starring Aidan Quinn to be filmed in Inishowen

‘Cry from the Sea,’ starring movie stars Aidan Quinn and Emily Beecham, is to film on location in Malin Head and the surrounding areas.

The movie is to be directed by renowned director Vic Sarin and written by award-winning Irish screenwriter and director Ciaran Creagh.

Cast members for the movie are now being sought, specifically men aged 20-60 for minor roles; a 9/10 year old boy for a speaking role and extras of all ages, with both male and female roles available.

Aidan Quinn speaks onstage during the Hudson River Park Annual Gala at Cipriani South Street in New York City. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Hudson River Park)

Filming will take place in August and September 2023 and the casting session will take place before the end of July. Anyone getting in touch is asked to do so only if they are a resident for Ireland.

For more information on how to apply, send a CV and headshot to [email protected]

Cry from the Sea is from Sepia Films and is the story of a lighthouse keeper stuck in a cycle of grief and three people who change the course of his life: the housekeeper who quietly yearns for him; the beautiful American war widow whose quest for closure ignites something in him; and the hard-line priest, who starts a battle of wills with a man who has nothing to lose.

Sepia Films is also behind the movie ‘A Shine of Rainbows,’ which was previously filmed in Inishowen