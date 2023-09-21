Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The team behind ‘The Homes of Donegal’ is looking for females aged between 35 to 50 for a speaking role, men aged 30 to 60 for speaking roles and a girl aged 5-8 for a speaking role (no professional CV or acting experience required for this role.)

They also require extras, male and female, of all ages.

Filming will take place in October/November 2023, with a casting session in September.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Please only get in touch if you are a resident of Ireland.