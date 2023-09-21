Cast sought for new short film to be shot in Inishowen
A new short film being shot in Inishowen and surrounding areas is seeking cast members.
By Laura Glenn
Published 21st Sep 2023, 13:30 BST- 1 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
The team behind ‘The Homes of Donegal’ is looking for females aged between 35 to 50 for a speaking role, men aged 30 to 60 for speaking roles and a girl aged 5-8 for a speaking role (no professional CV or acting experience required for this role.)
They also require extras, male and female, of all ages.
Filming will take place in October/November 2023, with a casting session in September.
Please only get in touch if you are a resident of Ireland.
For more information on how to apply, send your CV, experience and headshot to [email protected].