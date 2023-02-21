Taking place in the Ballyliffin Hotel between 7-9pm the event, entitled ‘Celebration of Women… Just like you’ aims to celebrate the inspirational women of Inishowen, those women around us in our lives, often not acknowledged but who we all know.

Organised by Inishowen Development Partnership in collaboration with Women’s Collective Donegal, the event aims to take the opportunity to pay tribute to women, recognising their accomplishments, while also raising awareness to the challenges women continue to face.

There will be entertainment from Singtonicity as well as live music with the whole event expertly MC’ed by the wonderful women’s advocate Diane Greer. There will also be a panel of women from different walks of life lined up to share their inspirational stories and short women’s health checks by qualified medical professionals.

Siobhan Heaney of Singtonicity entertaining the crowds at a previous IDP event last year. Photo -Clive Wasson

Aine McLaughlin, Development Officer with IDP said the idea behind the evening is to champion and acknowledge the positive role models within the peninsula. We also wanted to bring women together to mark the annual celebration in a fun and entertaining way.

“The women at IDP are really looking forward to this event. It promises an enjoyable evening with good food, music and an opportunity to connect and find out what’s available across Inishowen for women,” explained Aine.

Another key part of the night will be a display on local women who have been nominated by members of the public – these will include inspirational women within the community but also the mothers, aunts, grandmothers, sisters daughters friend or co-worker who have made a positive impact on your life. All nominees present on the night will also be entered into a FREE draw.

“There is still time to get your nominations in for this special part of the evening,” explained Aine.

The event is taking place for International Women's Day.

“Thanks to our social media call-out we have already yielded some fantastic entrants, but it’s not too late to get your nomination in before the closing date of February 28.

“Take a few minutes out of your day to nominate someone you believe is one of our unsung women in your community or personal life,” added Aine.

“The nomination process is very simple, you just have to send us a photo of the special lady and a few sentences on why you are nominating her and email it to [email protected]”

Danielle Bonner, coordinator with Women’s Collective Ireland-Donegal said they are delighted to be teaming up with IDP on March 7 in Ballyliffin to celebrate women and raise awareness to the importance of supporting women’s equality and equity.

“While women’s equality has seen many advances over the decades both here in Ireland and globally, we also need to ensure that when we talk about equality, we are also ensuring that there is equity for women too,” said Danielle.

“One of the campaign themes for International Women’s Day 2023 is #embraceequity. This campaign involves advocating and working for an inclusive society for all women, understanding that women will have different needs and diverse lived experiences.”

