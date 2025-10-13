Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers meets local football legend Raymond McGuinness during visit to Derry

Brendan Rodgers met local football legend Raymond McGuinness during a visit to Derry on Sunday.

The ex- Derry City star was on hand to show Mr. Rodgers around when the Celtic manager visited the Guildhall.

The Guildhall posted a photograph on its social media, stating: “One football legend bumped into another today when Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers dropped by the Guildhall—and found himself face-to-face with our very own Derry City defensive wall, Ray McGuinness. Rumour has it Brendan’s still trying to find a way past him!”