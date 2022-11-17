Charity Night in memory of Noel O’Donnell for Foyle Hospice in Derry
A charity night in memory of Strathfoyle man Noel O’Donnell has raised over £2,000 for the Foyle Hospice.
By Brendan McDaid
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated
17th Nov 2022, 1:36pm
A total of £2275.81 was raised during the Charity Night at the Gransha Club.
Noel was one of the founding members of Strathfoyle Community Association, a local youth worker, referee and dedicated community and parish member.
Included in the picture are: Gus Hastings, Company Secretary/ Director of Strathfoyle Community Association, Kerry O’Donnell, Michelle Curran (Manager of Strathfoyle Community Association), Geraldine O’Donnell and Cara O’Donnell.