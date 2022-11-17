News you can trust since 1772
Charity Night in memory of Noel O’Donnell for Foyle Hospice in Derry

A charity night in memory of Strathfoyle man Noel O’Donnell has raised over £2,000 for the Foyle Hospice.

By Brendan McDaid
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 17th Nov 2022, 1:36pm

A total of £2275.81 was raised during the Charity Night at the Gransha Club.

Noel was one of the founding members of Strathfoyle Community Association, a local youth worker, referee and dedicated community and parish member.

Included in the picture are: Gus Hastings, Company Secretary/ Director of Strathfoyle Community Association, Kerry O’Donnell, Michelle Curran (Manager of Strathfoyle Community Association), Geraldine O’Donnell and Cara O’Donnell.

Cheque presentation following charity night in memory of Noel O'Donnell.

A spokesperson said: “Noel was widely respected throughout Derry and further afield with various involvements in other causes as well as sport.

“We will not see the likes of Noel again and his loss has been felt across our community and the city.”

