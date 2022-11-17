A total of £2275.81 was raised during the Charity Night at the Gransha Club.

Noel was one of the founding members of Strathfoyle Community Association, a local youth worker, referee and dedicated community and parish member.

Included in the picture are: Gus Hastings, Company Secretary/ Director of Strathfoyle Community Association, Kerry O’Donnell, Michelle Curran (Manager of Strathfoyle Community Association), Geraldine O’Donnell and Cara O’Donnell.

Cheque presentation following charity night in memory of Noel O'Donnell.

A spokesperson said: “Noel was widely respected throughout Derry and further afield with various involvements in other causes as well as sport.