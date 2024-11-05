Charles Tegart: Derry-born policeman involved in counter-revolution in India, Ireland and Palestine

Charles Tegart was born in Derry in 1881.

He does not appear to have had deep roots in the city.

His father Rev. Joseph Tegart was a clergyman and the family moved to Dunboyne after he received a parish in Dublin when Charles was a boy.

Tegart was educated at Rathmines, Portora and Trinity College, before embarking on a long career as a notorious colonial policeman.

The historic Gesher Police station building, one of Tegart's Fort.

“When he saw an announcement for recruits to the Colonial Police in India toward the end of his first year at Trinity, he signed up. He was one of 17 applicants (of some 150) to pass the recruitment and horsemanship exams and be offered a position.

"He passed the medical examination and enlisted in June 1901,” Richard Cahill, of the Institute for Palestine Studies, tells us in his 2018 paper ‘Sir Charles Tegart: The Counterterrorism Expert in Palestine’.

The Derry-born counter-insurgent was a cog in the British imperialist apparatus across continents and worked for British intelligence in Ireland during the revolutionary period.

Recalled to India in 1923 he became police commissioner in Calcutta with 2,500 men at command.

A British armoured railroad wagon behind a rail car on which two Arab hostages are seated during the 1936-1939 Arab Revolt

Tegart’s police force gained a reputation for brutality. Indian revolutionaries tried to kill him six times.

Cahill writes: “Tegart’s widow later described her husband’s ability to ‘convert’ young revolutionaries away from their use of violence, and even his ability to recruit these ‘converts’ into informants for the police.

"Her naive and sympathetic account must be contrasted with reports of police brutality and coercion during this time period in India; if anything, it shows an astonishing British imperialist self-perception.

"It is clear from Tegart’s own papers that he viewed himself and his tactics as enlightened (however self-delusional we find this to be).”

Orde Wingate's, Special Night Squads, possibly in Kfar Tavor.

The Arab Revolt brought Tegart to Palestine.

In 1936 Palestinian Arabs began an armed insurrection against the British authorities and Zionist paramilitary organisations such as Haganah and Irgun. There was significant inter-communal violence between Palestinian Jews and Palestinian Arabs.

Rashid Khalidi, the Palestinian-American historian, noted in a recent interview how Tegart’s track record in India saw him posted to Palestine.

“The Zionists were taught every underhanded colonial technique by counterinsurgency experts like Orde Wingate [a former senior British officer] and other specialists in torture and murder.

"The British imported veterans from India, like Charles Tegart, the notorious Chief of Police in Calcutta, the subject of six assassination attempts by Indian nationalists,” declared Khalidi in an interview with left-wing writer Tariq Ali in a recent number of ‘New Left Review’. (The interview ‘The Neck and the Sword’ – NLR 147 May/June 2024 - takes a long-term view of the Palestinian question and is worth reading in full).

Tegart established a series of Arab Investigation Centres where countless Palestinians were brutalised.

Matthew Hughes, in research at Brunel University, notes: “The brutality of the Palestine police and prison service had some official sanction.

“Sir Charles Tegart, a senior police officer ‘headhunted’ from India, authorised the establishment of torture centres, known euphemistically as ‘Arab Investigation Centres’, where suspects got the ‘third degree’ until they ‘spilled the beans’, a major one in a Jewish quarter of West Jerusalem was only closed after colonial officials such as Edward Keith-Roach complained to the High Commissioner.

"Interrogators used what we now know as the ‘waterboarding’ torture at these centres. Keith-Roach, to his credit, raised the issue that the ‘questionable practises’ carried out by CID officers on suspects were counter-productive both in terms of the information gathered and the effect on local people’s confidence in the police.”

Tegart designed a series of siege-proof forts that still bear his name.

‘Tegart's Wall’ was built along the frontier between British Mandate Palestine and French Mandate Syria and Lebanon from 1938.

Palestine was dotted with dozens of militarised posts known as ‘Tegart Forts’.

Khalidi observes: “The same forts and prison camps built by Tegart are still in use by Israel today.

"They brought in people from Ireland and other places in the Empire, like Sudan.”

Many remain as police stations and prisons in Israel. Others are used as offices and administration centres in the West Bank. One, ‘Camp 1391’ – a secret prison – was dubbed ‘Israel’s Guantanamo’ by some in the 2000s.

As Tegart’s forts were being built bastinado – the beating of the soles of captives’ feet - and other torture techniques were being used to dehumanise suspects in his interrogation centres.

Hughes writes: “In petitions made through the Anglican mission, Arab detainees in Palestine’s prisons protested at the extreme treatment meted out by guards.

"Prisoners jumped to their deaths from high windows to escape their captors, had their testicles tied with cord, were tortured with strips of wood with nails in, had wire tightened around their big toes, hair was torn from their faces and heads, special instruments were used to pull out fingernails, red hot skewers were used on detainees, prisoners were sodomised, boiling oil was used on prisoners as were intoxicants, there were electric shocks, water was funnelled into suspects’ stomachs and there were mock executions.”

Cocktail parties were held in Tegart’s honour before he left in 1939.

"The most elaborate was a farewell dinner at the King David Hotel, where for a centrepiece, a miniature ‘Tegart’s Wall’, made from real barbed wire, complete with pillbox guard towers, ran down the centre of the table.

Tegart’s chair, at the place of honour, was also adorned with barbed wire,” Cahill tells us.

Tegart was soon back sowing havoc in Ireland.

Working for Mi6 he spun a fairy tale in 1940, claiming there existed “‘a shadow government’ of Germans and IRA ready to overthrow de Valera’s government at signal from Berlin, that consisted of 2,000 German ‘gauleiters’ landed in Éire by U-Boat’.”

This is from a paper submitted to the University of Swansea by Katherine Kimber-Alldridge in 2021.

Tegart was decorated many times for his work in Ireland, India and Palestine.

He died, aged 64, in 1946.