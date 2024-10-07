Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Councillor Lilian Seenoi Bar, has unveiled a packed programme of family friendly Halloween events for the Strabane area.

Urging everyone to get involved with the spookiest time of year, Mayor Barr said: “Halloween is a really great time for families – from the youngest monster to the oldest witch or wizard in your house, now is the time to start planning your costumes and deciding which activities you would like to enjoy together.

“As always Strabane has lots of fun activities to choose from. You can explore the town with Winifred the Witch or hang out with Count Dracula, enjoy some spooky story-telling or pick your perfect pumpkin… and make sure you don’t miss the incredible Fireworks Extravaganza at Melvin Running Track on Halloween night itself. I hope everyone has an amazing time, enjoy the fun and stay safe this Halloween.”

The district promises its popular Halloween Haybale Sculpture Trail returns this year, and that spooky creations will start to appear all across the district from October 17.

Winifred the Witch and her sisters.

The Alley Theatre will be hosting two shows, for children on Monday October 28. At 2pm you can enjoy The Whittaker Ghost, or at 3.30pm the Teddy in Spooky Wood. On Tuesday October 29 and Wednesday October 30 the Alley will also be hosting a Mosaic Workshop with artist Bernie Wilson.

Also running on October 29 and 30 is the popular Haunted House at St Patrick’s Hall in Barrack Street which is hopes to raise a scream from children and adults alike.

On Halloween night, October 31 the Council said there are “buckets of spooky shenanigans to enjoy as the Town Centre takes on a life of its own. Stay alert for some unusual characters lurking around the streets… from a prowling vampire, to wacky witches, imposing dinosaurs to silly skeletons, along with street performers, storytellers and dance performances there is fun to be had around every corner.”

On Castle Street you can meet the team from W5 as they demonstrate some interactive science tricks.

At Abercorn Square, have the chance of petting and feeding a dinosaur and its hatchling and find out all about the various species of this impressive creature.

The Derry City and Strabane council have said “a host of performers will roam the streets of Strabane during the afternoon – meet the sister witches who make up The Coven, have a laugh with Funny Bones the silly circus skeleton, or get lost in a blizzard of colourful bubbles with Swirly McCauldron the enchanted Bubble Witch, but be careful a very grumpy Dracula is on the prowl looking for a little bite.”

Children can go on an adventure through the town centre with Winifred the Witch and her Sisters, collecting treats and possibly playing a trick or two.

The walking trail leaves the Alley at regular intervals throughout the day.

Also at the Alley on Halloween day will be Parky the Magician (1pm and 3.15pm), Halloween Arts and Crafts (2-4pm); and Interactive Role Play Village (12-4.30pm). Strabane Library will also be hosting a “Spooky” Storytelling Session at 3pm.

Families are invited to come together at Melvin Running Track to bring the spookiest day of the year to an end with the Fireworks starting at 7pm.

For more information about any of the events taking place in the Strabane District this Halloween, go to www.strabanehalloween.com.